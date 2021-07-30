Minister's Column: Recognizing injustice at the Olympics

It is no secret; the 2020 Summer Olympics is happening this week through Aug. 8.

Yes, that is correct, the 2020 Olympics in 2021. Now, over the past week, the press has brought to light some disturbing pieces of news that all of us should take note; especially those of us connected to the church congregations.

When the news came across about the Norway beach handball team being fined because they refused to wear bikini bottoms, I was confused and appalled. I did not realize the Olympic committee made a ruling for their athletes to wear a certain uniform and if so, they would get fined.

Now, I’m not an athlete, and even when I was, I did not look good in a bikini. Why, do I ask, why make our women athletes succumb to such scrutiny?

Body shaming is something the church does not always talk about; however, it is something that is real and has been going on for years. When I was growing up, I looked at the Hollywood models and stars and thought, “I’m not good enough for anyone.”