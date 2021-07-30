Minister's Column: Recognizing injustice at the Olympics

It is no secret; the 2020 Summer Olympics is happening this week through Aug. 8.
Yes, that is correct, the 2020 Olympics in 2021. Now, over the past week, the press has brought to light some disturbing pieces of news that all of us should take note; especially those of us connected to the church congregations.
When the news came across about the Norway beach handball team being fined because they refused to wear bikini bottoms, I was confused and appalled. I did not realize the Olympic committee made a ruling for their athletes to wear a certain uniform and if so, they would get fined.
Now, I’m not an athlete, and even when I was, I did not look good in a bikini. Why, do I ask, why make our women athletes succumb to such scrutiny?
Body shaming is something the church does not always talk about; however, it is something that is real and has been going on for years. When I was growing up, I looked at the Hollywood models and stars and thought, “I’m not good enough for anyone.”
Praise God for the family I have and my faith background because I could have ended up a complete mess. I know there are young women out there that have eating disorders and are not able to find the help or treatment. It saddens me and if the church would be more open to talking about body shaming, maybe our young people would trust us and turn to us for help.
The other injustice I want to recognize is mental health. Simone Biles, our USA star gymnastics Olympian, chose to take herself out of the team competition on Monday. It was a shock to the country, yet Simone did what was best for her. Simone recognized if she was going to compete, her mental health was going to pay for it.
Now, I am not sure what Simone’s religious background is, though someone in her life taught her how to recognize burnout. She is a strong 24-year-old woman, who is carrying the weight of the world on her shoulders — from sexual abuse from an Olympic doctor, being the best, struggles of depression, and thinking she must be perfect. That is a lot for one person to carry.
When the man, Legion, approached Jesus, people would scatter or stare at this man. Jesus told the legions to leave the man and go into the herd of pigs. (Matthew 8:28-34; Mark 5:1-20; Luke 8:26-39).
As I ponder this scripture, and what has happened (and more to happen) at the Olympics, I wonder how the church could be more supportive of the Norway team and Simone?
Mental health is real among so many people, yet we shame them for talking about it. Many of our homeless brothers and sisters are on the streets because of mental health disabilities. Legion was an outcast until Jesus healed him. I wonder how the church can be healing for those that are body-shamed, and those struggling with mental illness.
The United Church of Christ has a W.I.S.E. (Welcoming, Inclusive, Supportive, Engaged) program to encourage congregations to be more welcoming, expand our inclusion, be supportive of, and engage in ways to reach out to those living with mental health challenges.
The Presbyterian USA Church is restructuring their Health Education and Welfare program to challenge congregations to also be welcoming and supportive of those with mental illness.
How we support and love one another makes a huge difference in this world we are living in today. Let us continue to love one another as God loves us.
Rev. Dixie Laube is pastor at Osage UCC and Eden Presbyterian Church. She can be reached at 612-812-7942.