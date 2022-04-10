Minister's column: Ransom paid

We read in Matthew 20:28: “…the Son of Man came not to be served but to serve, and to give his life as a ransom for many.”

How you ever thought about that word “ransom”? What does it really mean? We are conditioned by movies and TV to think of it as a price paid to kidnappers to win the release of hostages. But that’s not precisely what the word means in the Bible.

In the Bible, the most basic meaning of the word used here (and elsewhere) is “the price of release”. It is the price paid to purchase the release of a slave, to give him freedom.

During Lent, we remember that we were once slaves of sin. Just like a slave cannot purchase his freedom, we cannot break free of our slavery to sin, Satan, and death. That’s why Jesus came—to free us from our sin, by “purchasing” our salvation, paying the required price. The price, the ransom, was His own life. Throughout the year, but especially during the Lent season, we remember the price He paid that we might be free, might be released from our sins.

In the 4th century, the Christian preacher, John Chrysostom, wrote this:

“… What does ‘ransom’ mean? God was about to punish (sinners), but He did not do it. They were about to perish, but in their stead He gave His own Son and sent us as heralds to proclaim the cross. These things are sufficient to attract all and to demonstrate the love of Christ. So truly, so inexpressibly great are the benefits that God has bestowed upon us. He sacrificed Himself for His enemies, who hated and rejected Him. What no one would do for friends, for brothers, for children, that the Lord has done for His servants; God (has done) for men, for men not deserving. For had they been deserving, had they done His pleasure, it would have been less wonderful. But that He died for such ungrateful, such obstinate creatures, this it is which strikes every mind with amazement. For what men would not do for their fellow-men, that has God done for us!” [Treasury of Daily Prayer, p. 1157]

As we come to the end of the season of Lent, consider the ransom, the price Jesus paid that you might be free from your sins. Then come to worship Him on Easter!

In the words of the hymn writer Roy Palmer: “My faith looks up to Thee, Thou Lamb of Calvary, Savior divine. Now hear me while I pray; Take all my guilt away; O let me from this day be wholly Thine! When ends life’s transient dream, when death’s cold, sullen stream shall o’er me roll, Blest Savior, then, in love, fear and distrust remove; O bear me safe above, a ransomed soul!”

In the Name of Jesus – Pastor Kaltwasser

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0