Minister's column: Prayer in the Lord’s house

“One thing have I asked of the Lord, that will I seek after: that I may dwell in the house of the Lord all the days of my life.” [Psalm 27:4]

David may have written this when he was hiding from King Saul and his men who were trying to kill him. Or he may have written this when the Philistines were after him. In either case, David was in hiding, couldn’t be in public, couldn’t go to the Tabernacle. David misses being able to be at the Tabernacle, worshipping his God, praying to God. He says in verse 4 that his one desire is to be in the Lord’s House.

In the early days of the pandemic, it was painful to see the church empty on Sunday. Please understand, I’m not blaming anyone for staying home. There was a time when we needed to stay “sheltered” at home. But it was sad. People were encouraged to “hide,” to “shelter at home,” to hunker down, to remain in isolation – again, with good reason.

Did you miss worshipping the Lord? Did you miss praying at His sanctuary? Maybe you have yet to return. Psalm 27 is a good Psalm for us all to pray.

