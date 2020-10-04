Minister's column: Prayer in the Lord’s house

“One thing have I asked of the Lord, that will I seek after: that I may dwell in the house of the Lord all the days of my life.” [Psalm 27:4]
David may have written this when he was hiding from King Saul and his men who were trying to kill him. Or he may have written this when the Philistines were after him. In either case, David was in hiding, couldn’t be in public, couldn’t go to the Tabernacle. David misses being able to be at the Tabernacle, worshipping his God, praying to God. He says in verse 4 that his one desire is to be in the Lord’s House.
In the early days of the pandemic, it was painful to see the church empty on Sunday. Please understand, I’m not blaming anyone for staying home. There was a time when we needed to stay “sheltered” at home. But it was sad. People were encouraged to “hide,” to “shelter at home,” to hunker down, to remain in isolation – again, with good reason.
Did you miss worshipping the Lord? Did you miss praying at His sanctuary? Maybe you have yet to return. Psalm 27 is a good Psalm for us all to pray.
David prayed: “One thing have I asked of the Lord, that will I seek after: that I may dwell in the house of the Lord all the days of my life.” He missed being in the Lord’s house.
Jesus also loved God’s house, the temple. He taught in the temple occasionally, until His life was endangered, as David’s was. But do you remember what happened when Jesus came to the temple and it was infested by hypocrites and greedy money-changers? He threw them out, declaring that “My House shall be called a House of Prayer.”
The temple was to be the place where God and man met. It was a holy place.
Did you (or do you) miss your church’s sanctuary? Did you (or do you) miss worshipping together with your brothers and sisters in Christ? If you are not comfortable coming to church on Sunday because of the number of people gathered, it’s okay to come to the sanctuary during the week. Because the sanctuary is still a “House of Prayer.” (At Trinity, the doors are open every morning and most afternoons but check when your church is open).
And while you are there (or even at home) you might read all of Psalm 27. It encourages us not to be afraid: “The Lord is my light and my salvation; whom shall I fear?” [Psalm 27:1] The Psalm encourages you to “Seek His face” (v.8) – this is done by praying to Him. This is done by reading His Word.
Verse 14 is a good “bottom line:” “Wait for the Lord; be strong, and let your heart take courage; wait for the Lord!” This pandemic is temporary. This too shall pass! God is in control. You can trust Him. Wait for Him to act. And pray while you wait.
May God grant us courage as we wait. May God grant us faith as we wait.
Rev. Bruce Kaltwasser is the pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church in Osage.
