Minister's Column: Pentecost means making things new

On May 23, most main-line denominations celebrated Pentecost Sunday. For those of you who do not know what this Sunday is about, it is known as the birthday of the church.

Pentecost is celebrated 50 days after Passover and was called the Festival of Weeks, which is one of the annual festivals found in Deuteronomy 16. Jesus was crucified at Passover and he ascended 40 days after his resurrection.

Then, the Holy Spirit came 50 days after the resurrection and filled the house where the disciples and many others were gathered. It became known worldwide as the harvest of new believers – the first converts to Christianity.

Even though this day of Pentecost happened many years ago, it is and must be celebrated today. When we get stuck in our ways or patterns, we tend to backslide a bit and tend to feel as if God does not appreciate us anymore. We want to do something different, yet we are not sure how to move in that direction. Thank goodness we have something that can help us change, and that something is the Holy Spirit.

When we turn ourselves to God, He sends the Holy Spirit to fill us and guide us to that new and different way. Yes, it sure can be a scary step, though if listening intently to what and where It is guiding, the new way can be an amazing journey.