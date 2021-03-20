Minister's Column: Out of the pandemic, we emerge stronger

Certain Biblical principles, normally taken for granted, are found to be profoundly relevant in extraordinary times. This has been the case during the year-long pandemic now commonly called COVID.
For most of us COVID has brought a drastic increase of conflict, distraction and stress into our lives. These unwanted irritations are just the kind of thing that hold potential for growth, not only for individuals but also for whole communities.
In Book of Romans chapter 12:10-12, Paul is addressing the Christian community in Rome when he writes: 10 “Be devoted to one another in love. Honor one another above yourselves. 11 Never be lacking in zeal, but keep your spiritual fervor, serving the Lord. 12 Be joyful in hope, patient in affliction, faithful in prayer. 13 Share with the Lord’s people who are in need. Practice hospitality.”
Mask-wearing has been one of the biggest points of conflict during the COVID19 pandemic. Many who have strongly felt the need for everyone to wear masks have felt quite agitated toward those who don’t. And those who feel that mandating people to wear masks is an infringement on individual rights, either avoid places where they are required or simply refuse to wear them.
In verse 10 Paul says, “Be devoted to one another in love. Honor one another above yourselves.” This principles implies putting the actual needs and concerns of others before one’s own opinions. It seems almost without saying that adherence to this fundamental Christian principle would have prevented much conflict over the past year.
Disruptions in so many areas of life this past year has caused us to get distracted from the things that matter the most. Family life, school attendance and social activities all have been disrupted by COVID-related restrictions. Some of these disruptions could not be avoided, others may have brought about beneficial changes to us. But then there are those disruptions that have unnecessarily distracted us from doing what is important. This is especially true in our spiritual lives.
Paul goes on to says, “Never be lacking in zeal, but keep your spiritual fervor, serving the Lord. 12 Be joyful in hope, patient in affliction, faithful in prayer.” In the area of prayer and other spiritual disciplines, perhaps we have allowed COVID to become an excuse for apathy.
It has been encouraging to see so many examples of how the pandemic has moved people to serve both those affected by COVID as well as the essential workers who care for them. In this matter, the pandemic has prompted people to care for others as Paul taught when he said, “Share with the Lord’s people who are in need. Practice hospitality”.
My prayer is that out of the pandemic chaos of the past year, we as a people will have emerged stronger and more loving than ever.