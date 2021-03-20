Minister's Column: Out of the pandemic, we emerge stronger

Certain Biblical principles, normally taken for granted, are found to be profoundly relevant in extraordinary times. This has been the case during the year-long pandemic now commonly called COVID.

For most of us COVID has brought a drastic increase of conflict, distraction and stress into our lives. These unwanted irritations are just the kind of thing that hold potential for growth, not only for individuals but also for whole communities.

In Book of Romans chapter 12:10-12, Paul is addressing the Christian community in Rome when he writes: 10 “Be devoted to one another in love. Honor one another above yourselves. 11 Never be lacking in zeal, but keep your spiritual fervor, serving the Lord. 12 Be joyful in hope, patient in affliction, faithful in prayer. 13 Share with the Lord’s people who are in need. Practice hospitality.”

Mask-wearing has been one of the biggest points of conflict during the COVID19 pandemic. Many who have strongly felt the need for everyone to wear masks have felt quite agitated toward those who don’t. And those who feel that mandating people to wear masks is an infringement on individual rights, either avoid places where they are required or simply refuse to wear them.