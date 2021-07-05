Minister's column: Living in freedom we serve one another

This past weekend, we celebrated the freedoms that we enjoy in this nation. It’s so easy to take these freedoms for granted so it is good to have this holiday.

But what does “freedom” mean? Are you free to do whatever you want? No. You are free – but not free to steal, to vandalize, to kill. There are limits to our freedom.

The same of true for the Christian. The Christian Gospel declares that, because Jesus has died in your place, you are free from your sins. Does that mean that we are free to do whatever we want? That we are free to sin?

The Apostle Paul, who preached that we are saved, not by our works, but by grace through faith in Jesus Christ, had to deal with this question in his day. He writes to the Romans (6:1-2): “Are we to continue to sin that grace may increase? May it never be! How shall we who died to sin still live in it?”

Have you ever been to a zoo that has an aviary, a building which houses all kinds of exotic birds? If it’s like the one I’ve visited, the building has no door, you just walk in and follow a dark hallway that twists and turns, until you come to a room that is bathed in light. There is no cage, there are no bars, and the birds are not behind glass. So you wonder – “How come they don’t escape? There is no barrier keeping them inside.”