Minister's column: Living in freedom we serve one another

This past weekend, we celebrated the freedoms that we enjoy in this nation. It’s so easy to take these freedoms for granted so it is good to have this holiday.
But what does “freedom” mean? Are you free to do whatever you want? No. You are free – but not free to steal, to vandalize, to kill. There are limits to our freedom.
The same of true for the Christian. The Christian Gospel declares that, because Jesus has died in your place, you are free from your sins. Does that mean that we are free to do whatever we want? That we are free to sin?
The Apostle Paul, who preached that we are saved, not by our works, but by grace through faith in Jesus Christ, had to deal with this question in his day. He writes to the Romans (6:1-2): “Are we to continue to sin that grace may increase? May it never be! How shall we who died to sin still live in it?”
Have you ever been to a zoo that has an aviary, a building which houses all kinds of exotic birds? If it’s like the one I’ve visited, the building has no door, you just walk in and follow a dark hallway that twists and turns, until you come to a room that is bathed in light. There is no cage, there are no bars, and the birds are not behind glass. So you wonder – “How come they don’t escape? There is no barrier keeping them inside.”
And then you read a sign that explains that there IS a “barrier”: a psychological barrier. The birds, bathed in light, are afraid of the darkness. They remain because they WANT to and not because they are forced to.
Maybe this is an illustration of the Christian life. Just as the birds could fly out of the cage since there is no barrier, so the Christian is free to violate the standards of our Christian faith.
But just as the birds remain in the light because they prefer that environment, so the love of God makes us desire to stay in the light of His Word and away from the darkness of sin. We stay in His light, in His will, NOT because we are forced to, but because we WANT to. We have a healthy fear of the darkness of sin and we rejoice in His Presence.
So we live in freedom. We have a free will. But hear Paul in Galatians 5:13, “For you were called to freedom, brothers. Only do not use your freedom as an opportunity for the flesh, but through love serve one another.”
Freedom FROM is only half the story: there must also be a freedom FOR. Jesus Christ frees us from self-interest and calls us to serve others. When the Christian understands the Gospel, he is freed from the need to save himself. He’s already saved. Now he (or she) can use his time and energy for service to others – the poor, the sick, the depressed – and to spreading the Gospel to those still enslaved in the darkness of sin.
Motivated by the love of Jesus, I encourage you to use your freedom to serve one another.
Rev. Bruce Kaltwasser is the pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church in Osage.