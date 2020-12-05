Minister's column: 'Joy to the World, the Lord is Come!'

And heaven, and heaven and nature sing.

This is a message we need to hear during this time of pandemic. We need the joy that comes from knowing that our King Jesus is coming!

Think about Watts’ first ingenious line: Joy to the world, the Lord IS come! If he wanted us to think about Jesus’ first coming, Christmas, he would have written “Joy to the world, the Lord CAME!”

On the other hand, if he wanted us to think solely of Jesus’ Second Coming, he would have written “Joy to the world, the Lord is COMING AGAIN!”

Instead he wrote: Joy to the world, the Lord IS come! Not past tense. Not future tense. Present tense. Watts reminds us that Jesus is ALWAYS with us. He is in our past. He is in our future. But He is also with us NOW. He is present through His Word.

When we gather together in His Name, there He is in our midst (Matthew 18:20). He is present in the Sacraments of Baptism and the Lord’s Supper. That’s why we have great joy!