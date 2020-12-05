Minister's column: 'Joy to the World, the Lord is Come!'

“Joy to the world, the Lord is come! Let earth receive her King!”
Who is not stirred by these famous lyrics?
This text of this hymn was written by the great hymn-writer Isaac Watts, who also wrote the hymns “Our God our Help in Ages Past,” “Alas and Did My Savior Bleed,” “Oh, That the Lord Would Guide My Ways," “When I Survey the Wondrous Cross” and many more.
The music to “Joy to the World” was written by the great George Frideric Handel, of “Handel’s Messiah” fame.
We think of this hymn as a Christmas carol/hymn. But, did you know, it’s not a Christmas hymn at all. Just look at the words. There is nothing about the Virgin Mary or Joseph, nothing about angels, shepherds, or Wise Men. Nothing about a baby in a manger.
That’s because it was not intended to be a Christmas hymn – it’s an Advent hymn. It’s about the Second Coming of Jesus. Listen to the words:
Joy to the world, the Lord is come! Let earth receive her King;
Let ev’ry heart prepare Him room,
And heaven and nature sing, And heaven and nature sing,
And heaven, and heaven and nature sing.
This is a message we need to hear during this time of pandemic. We need the joy that comes from knowing that our King Jesus is coming!
Think about Watts’ first ingenious line: Joy to the world, the Lord IS come! If he wanted us to think about Jesus’ first coming, Christmas, he would have written “Joy to the world, the Lord CAME!”
On the other hand, if he wanted us to think solely of Jesus’ Second Coming, he would have written “Joy to the world, the Lord is COMING AGAIN!”
Instead he wrote: Joy to the world, the Lord IS come! Not past tense. Not future tense. Present tense. Watts reminds us that Jesus is ALWAYS with us. He is in our past. He is in our future. But He is also with us NOW. He is present through His Word.
When we gather together in His Name, there He is in our midst (Matthew 18:20). He is present in the Sacraments of Baptism and the Lord’s Supper. That’s why we have great joy!
So, this Advent, “No more let sins and sorrows grow, Nor thorns infest the ground.” Advent is a season of repentance, but also repentant JOY. Because of the “wonders of His love”, we have forgiveness. He came, He comes, and He will come, because He always comes “to make His blessings flow.”
Have a blessed Advent!
Rev. Bruce Kaltwasser is the pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church in Osage.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!