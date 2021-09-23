Minister's Column: Jesus has come to Mitchell County

What if God were to come to Mitchell County? Come not as the glorious Conqueror of death and Savior of the world, but in a different form.
What if He were to come as a poor, needy person, who could barely scrape enough together to feed his (or her) family?
What if He came as an immigrant who had to flee his (or her) country seeking asylum from a tyrannical government with no earthly goods whatsoever?
What if He came as drifter, needing a decent meal and a place to stay for the night?
What if He came as a chronically ill person or someone with a severe disability who needed constant care?
What if He came as a paroled inmate, or a registered sex offender who was trying to make a fresh start of their life?
If you were like me, you would find a thousand excuses for ignoring Him. Too busy (on top of the list), too many of my own problems, not enough resources to care for my own family and the list goes on.
But the truth is that Jesus has come to Mitchell County.
He once told a group of His followers that when He comes in His glory all the people of the world will be gathered before him and He will separate them one, one group on His right and one on His left, as a shepherd separates the sheep from the goats.
Then He will say to those on his right, ‘Come, you who are blessed by my Father; take your inheritance, the kingdom prepared for you since the creation of the world. For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in, 36 I needed clothes and you clothed me, I was sick and you looked after me, I was in prison and you came to visit me.’
When they answered Him, asking when they did all of these things for these people, He will answer them, “Whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.’
So many the question isn’t “What if?” but, “When He comes what will we do for him (or her)?”