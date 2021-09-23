Minister's Column: Jesus has come to Mitchell County

What if God were to come to Mitchell County? Come not as the glorious Conqueror of death and Savior of the world, but in a different form.

What if He were to come as a poor, needy person, who could barely scrape enough together to feed his (or her) family?

What if He came as an immigrant who had to flee his (or her) country seeking asylum from a tyrannical government with no earthly goods whatsoever?

What if He came as drifter, needing a decent meal and a place to stay for the night?

What if He came as a chronically ill person or someone with a severe disability who needed constant care?

What if He came as a paroled inmate, or a registered sex offender who was trying to make a fresh start of their life?

If you were like me, you would find a thousand excuses for ignoring Him. Too busy (on top of the list), too many of my own problems, not enough resources to care for my own family and the list goes on.

But the truth is that Jesus has come to Mitchell County.