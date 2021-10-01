Minister's Column: In Christ there is no East or West

This last Sunday (Sept. 26), I was reminded how Jesus did not want us to have boundaries in our Christian walk.

In Mark 9:38-50, the disciples were complaining to Jesus that someone was casting out demons in Jesus’ name. This someone was not a follower of them, and the disciples told this someone to stop. Jesus reprimanded the disciples for telling this person to stop because whoever is not against them is for them.

As I think about this piece of scripture, I think about what it means for Mitchell County and surrounding areas. Now, that seems like a big area to cover; however, what I am focusing on are the churches in the area.

Since I have been at Osage UCC and Eden Presbyterian Church for under a year, I am not sure how many churches there really are, yet I am guessing there are more than I think.

And when I read this passage in Mark, specifically verses 38-41, I am reminded how each one of our congregations are working for the same God, the same Jesus, and the same Holy Spirit.

Now, that might not be your belief, though with the seminary training I have had, that is what I believe – what keeps us from truly coming together are the laws (or polity) in our church walls.

The image I gave to Osage UCC and Eden folk this week was this, “If you see someone praying with someone on the street (or wherever it is), would you walk up to that person and say, hey you don’t go to my church, you shouldn’t be doing that!” Absolutely not. We would either encourage this or we might even join in.

The other sermon illustration I gave them was the story about Chicken Little. Chicken Little was odd, and no one paid any attention to her. All the other chickens had their own agendas in their lives: some sat around all day making a fuss about this one or that one (the gossip group); some drank tea and tried to solve the world problems; and some just hung out at the drinking fountain all day. And what they were missing was right in front of their eyes: They were not taking care of the family in the chicken coop.

When we set our eyes on everyone else, we see all the problems of the world. What we do not see are the problems right in front of us or within us.

Each of us have something to work on, though instead of working on them, we pass the buck and blame someone else—because it is so much easier to do that: blame someone else for our faults. That is exactly what the chickens were doing; and that was what the disciples were doing, too. We tend to want all the glory from God, and we get so upset when it isn’t “my idea.”

Let us not forget that no matter whose idea it was, it was done in the nature it was intended for: GOD and JESUS CHRIST.

“In Christ there is No East or West, in Christ no South or North; but one community of love throughout the whole wide earth” (John Oxenham, 1908; alt. St. 3, Laurence Hull Stookey, 1987).

Every one of our congregations and/or denominations are the Body of Christ, let us come together and be one family every day.

Rev. Dixie Laube is pastor at Osage UCC and Eden Presbyterian Church. She can be reached at 612-812-7942.

