Minister's Column: Immanuel…God with us

Many of us find ourselves a bit lost this year, especially right now with Christmas and the New Year behind us.

Many of us are feeling alone, angry, cautious, depressed, bitter, and quite confused as to what even happened this past year.

Some of us have loved ones that died this past year, and we could not even celebrate their lives properly because of the pandemic. That is the thing, when a loved one dies, not many of us can think straight anyway; and this year, on top of everything else, we had or have a pandemic where we had to invite people to the funeral because of restrictions.

It is difficult enough to navigate family, let alone the friends and loved ones who want to be there to support us. However, somehow, we made it work and God met us in these places.

We become skeptical when we hear someone say, “I met God today.” Really? How? I mean I just lost someone dear to me, and you are talking to me about this? Yes, yes, I am.

Well, let me share a short story about a friend whose mother died at a young age. My friend was in her 20s, living on her own and after her mom’s death, she became overwhelmed. She was hungry, her apartment was a mess, and her sink was piled high with dirty dishes. She froze and looked around and just could not do it anymore.