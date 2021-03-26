Minister's Column: Has Holy Week lost its appeal?

This question has been on my mind ever since I entered ordained ministry. It seems to me Holy Week has been losing ground in our societal world and it deeply saddens me.

How have we allowed, in our Christian lives, to let the “other” take hold?

As a child, I may not have been real keen on going to church four times in a week, yet we did. There were no excuses. We went on Palm Sunday, Maundy Thursday, Good Friday, and again on Easter Sunday (sometimes twice: Sunrise Worship and Regular Worship). After a while, it became a habit. It was what we did and nothing trumped it.

For Christians everywhere, Holy Week is a meaningful week. Palm Sunday is one of the grandest of celebrations, even though the people had no idea what they were really celebrating.

As we travel through the week with Jesus, we find ourselves having a last meal with his disciples in the Upper Room on Thursday. At that meal, He told the disciples, and us, what the meal represents. He told all of us how he was going to be betrayed. And he told us all about the suffering he was going to endure.

After the meal he went to the garden to pray. He prayed so hard, he cried tears of blood. Jesus wanted God to take the cup of death from him, yet he knew it was God’s Will to be done, not his.