Minister's Column: Has Holy Week lost its appeal?

This question has been on my mind ever since I entered ordained ministry. It seems to me Holy Week has been losing ground in our societal world and it deeply saddens me.
How have we allowed, in our Christian lives, to let the “other” take hold?
As a child, I may not have been real keen on going to church four times in a week, yet we did. There were no excuses. We went on Palm Sunday, Maundy Thursday, Good Friday, and again on Easter Sunday (sometimes twice: Sunrise Worship and Regular Worship). After a while, it became a habit. It was what we did and nothing trumped it.
For Christians everywhere, Holy Week is a meaningful week. Palm Sunday is one of the grandest of celebrations, even though the people had no idea what they were really celebrating.
As we travel through the week with Jesus, we find ourselves having a last meal with his disciples in the Upper Room on Thursday. At that meal, He told the disciples, and us, what the meal represents. He told all of us how he was going to be betrayed. And he told us all about the suffering he was going to endure.
After the meal he went to the garden to pray. He prayed so hard, he cried tears of blood. Jesus wanted God to take the cup of death from him, yet he knew it was God’s Will to be done, not his.
Jesus knew what was going to happen to him and to say the least, I think he was scared. However, every movie produced about the crucifixion, we see Jesus as brave. As the whip hit him and tore open his skin, Jesus took everything for us. As the nails were pierced into his feet and wrists, Jesus bravely accepted the pain and suffering for us. As Jesus hung on the cross, with two thieves next to him, Jesus did not give up hope or the ministry he was sent to do. He prayed. He ministered. He wept. He forgave.
In a time like today, with the mass shootings, discrimination against races and sexes, addictions, and the like, Holy Week is the time to face what we neglect.
In my opinion, we “should not” go from celebrating on Palm Sunday directly to Easter, because the meaning of the resurrection is lost. We “should” walk the journey with Jesus and then have a Glory Alleluia Easter Morning.
Rev. Dixie Laube is pastor at Osage UCC and Eden Presbyterian Church. She can be reached at 612-812-7942.