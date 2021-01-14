Minister's Column: God is calling us all to unite as one in tumultuous times

I don’t know about you but I am ready to move on from the political quagmire in which our nation has found itself in recent months. Rarely, if ever, has there been as politically divisive an election as we have just been through. The political rancor has moved in, close and personal, so that it has divided communities, civic organizations, churches and even families.
There are many who are attempting to call a truce. “Enough is enough. Let us drop our swords and move on.” I agree with the sentiment, however, I don’t believe it will happen without a spiritual awakening in our nation that reaches down into every one of our communities. Such an occurrence would enable us to get a fresh view of the holiness of God.
This is exactly what occurred in the prophet Isaiah’s day. In chapter 6 we read that Isaiah had a vision that was apparently occasioned by a political crisis. In the first verse we read, “In the year that King Uzziah died, I saw the Lord, high and exalted, seated on a throne; and the train of his robe filled the temple.” Within this single verse we see the contrast between frail, fleeting human authority and the Eternal Sovereign, who rules over all creation.
In the prophet’s vision he saw the angels of heaven flying around the throne calling to one another: “Holy, holy, holy is the LORD Almighty; the whole earth is full of his glory.” In this vision we have a picture of the One who is above all powers and authorities, and yet is faultless in all of His ways.
There is One who will one day, as Judge of all, execute true justice upon the earth. But He is not only our hope for a future age. He is also present in the form of His Holy Spirit to empower His faithful ones to declare truth and to bring about justice in the here and now.
I believe God is calling His Church to unite as one and live out the teachings of Christ. We must refuse to align ourselves with one party or another, one leader or another. Rather, we must “live loudly” and lead the way in showing the world the values and practices of God’s Kingdom. As we do so, we can prepare the world for the day that the Holy One comes to set things right.