Minister's Column: God is calling us all to unite as one in tumultuous times

I don’t know about you but I am ready to move on from the political quagmire in which our nation has found itself in recent months. Rarely, if ever, has there been as politically divisive an election as we have just been through. The political rancor has moved in, close and personal, so that it has divided communities, civic organizations, churches and even families.

There are many who are attempting to call a truce. “Enough is enough. Let us drop our swords and move on.” I agree with the sentiment, however, I don’t believe it will happen without a spiritual awakening in our nation that reaches down into every one of our communities. Such an occurrence would enable us to get a fresh view of the holiness of God.

This is exactly what occurred in the prophet Isaiah’s day. In chapter 6 we read that Isaiah had a vision that was apparently occasioned by a political crisis. In the first verse we read, “In the year that King Uzziah died, I saw the Lord, high and exalted, seated on a throne; and the train of his robe filled the temple.” Within this single verse we see the contrast between frail, fleeting human authority and the Eternal Sovereign, who rules over all creation.