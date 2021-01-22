Minister's Column: God grounds us in our differences

I am writing this on the eve of the Inauguration, so by the time it is published, a new leadership will be at the White House.

I'm praying January 20, 2021, will be a celebration and not a devastation.

None of us like change, yet the country will move forward with whomever is in charge. Many may not like to hear that, yet it is true.

When pastors leave communities, a new pastor comes in and the old community will still move forward, and the new community will also move forward. It is called forward progress at both locations.

What happened on January 6, 2021, at our nation’s Capital was not great forward progress. Our nation had a setback in some respects; however, I want to believe eyes were opened and we will move forward with intention and integrity.

We are a nation that has had and still has differences among us; though if God is at the center, then we have something to ground us.

We need to remember God is always around us and that is the message for us this week. We are not alone, even if or when we feel alone, God is here.