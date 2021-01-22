Minister's Column: God grounds us in our differences

I am writing this on the eve of the Inauguration, so by the time it is published, a new leadership will be at the White House.
I'm praying January 20, 2021, will be a celebration and not a devastation.
None of us like change, yet the country will move forward with whomever is in charge. Many may not like to hear that, yet it is true.
When pastors leave communities, a new pastor comes in and the old community will still move forward, and the new community will also move forward. It is called forward progress at both locations.
What happened on January 6, 2021, at our nation’s Capital was not great forward progress. Our nation had a setback in some respects; however, I want to believe eyes were opened and we will move forward with intention and integrity.
We are a nation that has had and still has differences among us; though if God is at the center, then we have something to ground us.
We need to remember God is always around us and that is the message for us this week. We are not alone, even if or when we feel alone, God is here.
When we worry or are anxious about something, God is available to listen and give us the guidance we are needing. Jesus taught us in Matthew 6:25, “Therefore I tell you, do not worry about your life, what you will eat or drink; or about your body, what you will wear. Is not life more than food, and the body more than clothes?”
Yes, life is so much more than all that. There are ones, though, that are less fortunate than us that need to have us help them be fed and clothed and have shelter. They are out there asking, “Where are you, God? Are you listening?”
No matter the chaos that is going on in our lives, we still need to love our neighbors, as we love ourselves. We need to be showing the world around us that God is here and alive in our communities.
Since I am the new one on the Osage Ministerial Alliance, I am not sure what all needs to be done at this time, but I am sure I will learn and many of you will make sure the needs will be met. I want to thank you for that and keep on doing God’s work.
Rev. Dixie Laube is pastor at Osage UCC and Eden Presbyterian Church. She can be reached at 612-812-7942.