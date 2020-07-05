Minister's Column: For our good and others - quick, slow, slow

If you know me, you know I love to garden. If you’ve driven by my house you’ve probably seen my six, 4x8 raised garden beds that I enjoy working in with the hopes of providing some good veggies for my family and neighbors to enjoy throughout the summer and fall.
I wouldn’t consider myself a master gardener by any means, but I have learned a few things over the years. For example, one lesson that I’ve unfortunately learned the hard way, is that when many types of vegetables and herbs get stressed, they bolt. This happens when the temps get high and when the soil gets dry. Bolting is a survival mechanism within the plant where it shifts its resources from growing the edible part of the plant, whether leaves, roots, etc., to rapidly producing flowers and seeds in order to reproduce the next generation. Bolting is reactionary, and if not caught in time will ultimately lead to a poor harvest.
Over the past several months, the climate of our culture has become more and more heated and tense. As this has happened, like of the plants in my garden, we’ve watched as more and more people react in ways, that in my opinion is not necessarily leading to where we really want it to.
It doesn’t take much time on Facebook or in conversation with others to see that for many, their primary concern is to have their opinion heard without much care to how it may negatively impact others.
A couple Sunday’s back, Prairie Lakes Church’s senior pastor, John Fuller, gave a message in which he encouraged believers to live Quick-Slow-Slow kind of lives. The message was based on James 1:19 which encourages believers who are facing trials to be quick to listen, slow to speak and slow to become angry.
Living a quick, slow, slow kind of life is not as easy as it may sound. It takes patience, self-awareness, and a lot of intentionally. For the Christian, it is following Jesus’ model of recognizing that life is not about “me”, rather it’s about loving God and others.
How are you doing at living a Quick-Slow-Slow kind of life?
Are you quick to listen? Where you are willing to actually listen to those around you? What about those who have a differing opinion from you? Or are you simply formulating your rebuttal as they speak?
Are you slow to speak? Do you strive to be prudent in your response, understanding that the things you say today will impact your influence on others tomorrow? Or would others describe you as being quick to throw out your opinion, or to repost that meme on Facebook that mocks or blasts those who hold to a different opinion than you?
Are you slow to anger? Are their certain subjects that when brought up cause your blood pressure spike?
It’s difficult to live a Quick-Slow-Slow kind of life, especially when the culture is heated like it is today. But, if you are a follower of Jesus, it is critically important that we work towards it.
If the heated climate of our culture causes us to bolt where we live a Slow-Quick-Quick kind of life, then we can expect that our influence with others will be hindered, just like the plants that bolt in my garden.
Quick-Slow-Slow
What if more people followed James’ instruction? What kind of a difference would that make? How would a Quick-Slow-Slow. response impact your influence on others around you, especially on those who are looking for hope in dry and heated times?
Let’s be Quick-Slow-Slow. people. For our own good and the good of others.
