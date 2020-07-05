Minister's Column: For our good and others - quick, slow, slow

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If you know me, you know I love to garden. If you’ve driven by my house you’ve probably seen my six, 4x8 raised garden beds that I enjoy working in with the hopes of providing some good veggies for my family and neighbors to enjoy throughout the summer and fall.

I wouldn’t consider myself a master gardener by any means, but I have learned a few things over the years. For example, one lesson that I’ve unfortunately learned the hard way, is that when many types of vegetables and herbs get stressed, they bolt. This happens when the temps get high and when the soil gets dry. Bolting is a survival mechanism within the plant where it shifts its resources from growing the edible part of the plant, whether leaves, roots, etc., to rapidly producing flowers and seeds in order to reproduce the next generation. Bolting is reactionary, and if not caught in time will ultimately lead to a poor harvest.

Over the past several months, the climate of our culture has become more and more heated and tense. As this has happened, like of the plants in my garden, we’ve watched as more and more people react in ways, that in my opinion is not necessarily leading to where we really want it to.