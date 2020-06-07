Minister's Column: Follow God's 5 guidelines to help change the world

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

While the tragic death of George Floyd and its aftermath may seem far removed from rural Iowa, the roots from which such evil stem are actually closer than we realize. Many of us believe that our nation was founded on the rock-bed principles of God's Word and that the freedoms and privileges we enjoy flow from adherence to those principles. But unfortunately these freedoms and privileges have not been enjoyed equally among all Americans. It is important that all of us who have benefited from these freedoms share the responsibility of reversing the injustices.

We do this by returning to God's Word and asking the Holy Spirit to change our hearts in whatever ways He deems necessary. I believe Romans 12:9-10 is a starting point in this process. In these verses Paul says: “Love must be sincere. Hate what is evil; cling to what is good. Be devoted to one another in love. Honor one another above yourselves.” In these verses there are 5 adjustments we must make in the way we see others and ourselves.

First, we must make sure that our love is sincere. Too often we pretend to love others, but we really don’t love them. This is especially true of those who are different from us. When it is the correct and polite thing to say, we let everyone think that we accept all people equally. But in our everyday attitudes and actions, we really don’t.