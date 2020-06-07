Minister's Column: Follow God's 5 guidelines to help change the world

While the tragic death of George Floyd and its aftermath may seem far removed from rural Iowa, the roots from which such evil stem are actually closer than we realize. Many of us believe that our nation was founded on the rock-bed principles of God's Word and that the freedoms and privileges we enjoy flow from adherence to those principles. But unfortunately these freedoms and privileges have not been enjoyed equally among all Americans. It is important that all of us who have benefited from these freedoms share the responsibility of reversing the injustices.
We do this by returning to God's Word and asking the Holy Spirit to change our hearts in whatever ways He deems necessary. I believe Romans 12:9-10 is a starting point in this process. In these verses Paul says: “Love must be sincere. Hate what is evil; cling to what is good. Be devoted to one another in love. Honor one another above yourselves.” In these verses there are 5 adjustments we must make in the way we see others and ourselves.
First, we must make sure that our love is sincere. Too often we pretend to love others, but we really don’t love them. This is especially true of those who are different from us. When it is the correct and polite thing to say, we let everyone think that we accept all people equally. But in our everyday attitudes and actions, we really don’t.
Second, Paul tells us to hate what is evil. This means that we are to abhor all that God hates. Unfortunately, the things our culture hates and the things God hates are not the same. As we become students of God’s Word, and learn to submit our lives to its teachings, we will begin to hate the things that God hates. In Proverbs 8:13 it says, “To fear the Lord is to hate evil; I hate pride and arrogance, evil behavior and perverse speech.” (NIV)
Third, we are to cling to what is good. We must never let go of the virtues that has made our nation great. Truth, honesty, compassion, and moral courage are just a few of the values that have been the foundation of our nation. It requires moral courage to stand up against centuries-old prejudices that have ingrained our thinking over many generations.
Fourth, Paul says, “Be devoted to one another in brotherly love”. That is we must learn to treat others as if they were our own family members. We must retrain ourselves to look beyond appearances or first impressions of people. We must see every individual as one created by God and precious in His sight. We must learn to put ourselves in their shoes and try our best to understand where they are coming from.
Fifth, we look for ways to honor others above yourselves. This means that we take the initiative and eagerly show honor and respect to all people regardless of race, religion, social status, or personal history.
While It is easy to doubt that anything we do will change the hostile climate that seems so pervasive throughout our nation, there is hope of seeing real change as, with God’s help, we live out the guidelines given to us in His Word.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!