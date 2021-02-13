Minister's column: Abiding in Jesus: The hope for the world.

“I am the vine, you are the branches; he who abides in Me and I in him, he bears much fruit, for apart from Me you can do nothing.”

These words of Jesus found in John 15:5 have become the bedrock of my faith and a source of comfort in what has been the most turbulent two years I can remember.

We have experienced a division in the civility of America, tribalism has taken root and dividing lines have been marked out. A new civil religion has been formed in the image of national politics and the enemy is anyone who disagrees with my politics. Families and neighbors are being torn apart through a new civil war fought on the battle fields of social media.

A virus our bodies have never seen has engulfed the world. In the past, this virus would have drawn us together to find a defense as we all work together to protect the vulnerable and find a way forward. Yet even the virus has become a part of our new political, civil religion. CNN, FOX, MSNBC, OAN, etc. have become the new sanctuaries we turn to looking for the “truth” to lead us into freedom. The anchors of these networks and others have replaced the local pastor, social media posts from strangers have become the new prophetic words that guide our lives.