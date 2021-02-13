Minister's column: Abiding in Jesus: The hope for the world.

“I am the vine, you are the branches; he who abides in Me and I in him, he bears much fruit, for apart from Me you can do nothing.”
These words of Jesus found in John 15:5 have become the bedrock of my faith and a source of comfort in what has been the most turbulent two years I can remember.
We have experienced a division in the civility of America, tribalism has taken root and dividing lines have been marked out. A new civil religion has been formed in the image of national politics and the enemy is anyone who disagrees with my politics. Families and neighbors are being torn apart through a new civil war fought on the battle fields of social media.
A virus our bodies have never seen has engulfed the world. In the past, this virus would have drawn us together to find a defense as we all work together to protect the vulnerable and find a way forward. Yet even the virus has become a part of our new political, civil religion. CNN, FOX, MSNBC, OAN, etc. have become the new sanctuaries we turn to looking for the “truth” to lead us into freedom. The anchors of these networks and others have replaced the local pastor, social media posts from strangers have become the new prophetic words that guide our lives.
My head has been spinning as a pastor, father, husband, citizen of Iowa; wondering if this is the new normal? Will my church continue to be divided? Will my family continue to see one another as the enemy? Will my community continue to leave the church of Jesus for the new civil religion of American politics? I know many of you reading this are asking similar questions. Let me give you a little hope and maybe a way forward.
Jesus made it very clear that our hope is in Him. Hope for fruitfulness, both in character and in making disciples of Jesus. Apart from abiding in Him there is no hope. Where have we gone wrong as followers of Jesus; we have replaced Him as the vine and source of all with human systems. Our goals may have been good, but the results have been death. We have replaced the Kingdom of God with nationalism, discipleship with politics, Biblical justice with social justice, the Biblical narrative with social media and conspiracy theories. We have replaced Jesus with human systems.
We as the Church and we as pastors must take responsibility. We have placed a deeper appreciation in voter turnout than in making disciples of all nations. We have focused on the systems of this world as a means to the Kingdom of God. Jesus has become our mascot rather than our Lord!
So, how do we as the Church abide in Jesus?
We must repent and receive His grace in worship and thankfulness, and we must again obey His commands. We must realize we are more sinful than we could ever imagine and more loved than we could ever dream.
We must fall in love again with the person of Jesus and offer ourselves to Him in humble gratitude. We must return to our first works, the making disciples of Jesus and not our political party.
We must abide in Him and allow His words to abide in us. We must turn from all others that have replaced Him as Lord and follow Jesus.
We must make the Word of God the final narrative that shapes our lives and the lives of our communities.
The result may be slow, but the result is promised by Jesus Himself, fruitfulness! The way forward is an old and ancient way, as Jesus said, “I am the way, the truth, and the life…”
Rev. Pastor Steven White serves as pastor of Osage Life Church.