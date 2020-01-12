Minister's column: Stay focused and loving and you'll be ready for God

This is as true for faith as it is for lighthouses. If Christians hope to take part in what God is doing, we need to remain keen and focused. If we want to change lives in the name of Christ, we must not insist that lives different from ours are worth less than ours. If we want to help feed the hungry, walk with the lost, or care for the sick, we cannot focus our time and efforts on programs or production, but on people. If we pray for God’s Kingdom to come, we must focus on what God is doing and where God is moving (not what we are comfortable with or approve of) or we will never recognize it when it does.