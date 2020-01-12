Minister's column: Stay focused and loving and you'll be ready for God

I remember reading a parable once called “The Parable of the Life Saving Station.”
It spoke of the building of a lighthouse and group of people who were brave enough to strike out into the ocean to save people who had been shipwrecked in the rough water and rocky shores of the area. Eventually, others began to gather from the area who were passionate about saving lives, and they would study and learn together better ways to do it.
After some time, this life saving station grew and people began to add luxuries – replacing the old coffee maker, painting the walls, and adding some more comfortable seats in the common room. But soon, people would gather just to be around others and the last of those who were brave enough to head into the sea for rescue missions were bogged down with arguments and details that didn’t exist before. Eventually, the disagreements turned to fighting and people began to leave, starting their own lifesaving stations.
You have free articles remaining.
Eventually, the coast was littered with lighthouses, but the lights had gone out and the crew of the wrecked ships were forced to fend for themselves.
This is a dreary story, but one worth considering. Like all parables, it has many meanings and it can’t be boiled down to one moral. If you come back in a few months or years, something else is likely to stand out to you. But one such lesson I hope we can glean from the story is that staying focused is essential to the proper functioning of any person or group. Without staying focused on what is important, it is nearly impossible for the important work to get done.
This is as true for faith as it is for lighthouses. If Christians hope to take part in what God is doing, we need to remain keen and focused. If we want to change lives in the name of Christ, we must not insist that lives different from ours are worth less than ours. If we want to help feed the hungry, walk with the lost, or care for the sick, we cannot focus our time and efforts on programs or production, but on people. If we pray for God’s Kingdom to come, we must focus on what God is doing and where God is moving (not what we are comfortable with or approve of) or we will never recognize it when it does.
So, my siblings in Christ, stay focused and stay loving – this is how we do what we are called to do.
Rev. Bryan Odeen is pastor of Our Savior's Lutheran Church.