Minister's Column: Sanctity of Life Sunday more than pro-life

This last week-end many churches around the country observed Sanctity of Life Sunday. The sacredness of life is a theme that is woven into the very fabric of Scripture. While the issue of abortion is the primary focus of this annual commemoration, other “life-related” issues should also be brought to the attention of those who desire to be obedient to their calling as Christ-followers.

In Exodus 20 God forbids the taking of human life when He gave the Ten Commandments. There we are told directly, “You shall not kill.” This command, like all the other of God’s commands are given for the welfare of mankind and shows God’s love and care for his creation. More specifically, God hears the cries of the most neglected and the most vulnerable.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Jesus demonstrated this through both his actions and his teaching. Many if not most of Jesus’ miracles were performed on behalf of the weak and marginalized. In Matthew 25 Jesus taught that in the final judgment people will be deemed worthy of entering his kingdom based on the way they treat the poor, the marginalized, the sick and the imprisoned. He said that what we do for the least of these we do for him.