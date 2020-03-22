Minister's column: Find comfort in your 'church'

“All shall be well, and all shall be well, and all manner of things shall be well.” Julian of Norwich, who faced the bubonic plague of 1348-1350.

To say we live in a moment in history marked by fear and uncertainty is an understatement of the highest order. Between the COVID-19 pandemic, falling stock market, isolation, financial insecurity, the rise in violence against Asian Americans, and the lack of basic supplies (seriously, who is hoarding all the toilet paper?), we have been through a lot just in the last few weeks. And churches, the place many of us go for words of comfort, are limiting gatherings for the sake of the most vulnerable among us. So, what are we to do? How do we find comfort in the time of social distancing?

First, it helps to remind ourselves that “church” is not a building, but the people, the body of Christ. Wherever you go, then, the church is there (Matthew 8:20). Congregations, for their part, are working hard to adjust to these times and be a part of what God is doing in the world right now. This means that there has been a surge in online and printed resources, including devotionals, worship services, and Bible studies.