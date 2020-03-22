Minister's column: Find comfort in your 'church'

“All shall be well, and all shall be well, and all manner of things shall be well.” Julian of Norwich, who faced the bubonic plague of 1348-1350.
To say we live in a moment in history marked by fear and uncertainty is an understatement of the highest order. Between the COVID-19 pandemic, falling stock market, isolation, financial insecurity, the rise in violence against Asian Americans, and the lack of basic supplies (seriously, who is hoarding all the toilet paper?), we have been through a lot just in the last few weeks. And churches, the place many of us go for words of comfort, are limiting gatherings for the sake of the most vulnerable among us. So, what are we to do? How do we find comfort in the time of social distancing?
First, it helps to remind ourselves that “church” is not a building, but the people, the body of Christ. Wherever you go, then, the church is there (Matthew 8:20). Congregations, for their part, are working hard to adjust to these times and be a part of what God is doing in the world right now. This means that there has been a surge in online and printed resources, including devotionals, worship services, and Bible studies.
Secondly, it is good for us to remember that all the craziness in the world cannot separate you (or anyone) from the love and grace of God. Romans 8:38-39 gives us a pretty good list of the things that do not separate us from God. In a world where we so often measure ourselves by how well we do, it’s important for us to remember that God’s grace economy is not one that knows scarcity. God walks with us through the valleys (Psalm 23) and the fact that we find ourselves in the valley of fear, anger, depression, illness, or even death is not an indicator of God’s love. Jesus himself feels the pains of this life – homelessness and uncertainty (Luke 9:58), grief (John 11:35), and death itself – and because he lives, we trust that he is here with us in our midst, walking with us.
Finally, pay attention to whose voices you listen to. On a basic level, when we focus on gratitude, we are more grateful. On a spiritual level, we follow the lead of the gods we follow, so if we’re listening to a loving and compassionate Christ, we will be more loving and compassionate. Among other things this world needs, love and compassion are high up on that list.
Peace, friends. And be safe.
Rev. Bryan Odeen is pastor of Our Savior's Lutheran Church.