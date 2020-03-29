Minister's Column: A call to unified prayer and service

COVID-19 has the potential of affecting every human being on the planet. Think of it. Overnight there exists a topic of concern that relates to people of every city, state and country. It has no cultural barriers, social boundaries or political divides. It can strike fear in every family, especially those with people who are more vulnerable to the virus. It also has the potential of causing people, no matter their religious beliefs or lack of them, to turn to God seeking protection or healing from this disease.
I do not believe that God has caused COVID-19. The Bible tells us that because of the presence of sin in the world, all creation is in bondage to decay. This is another way of saying that we live in a broken world that stands in need of the liberating work of Jesus Christ. He came 2,000 years ago to seal a deal which promises eternal life for all who believe. He has promised to return one day to restore all creation so that there will be no more death or sorrow or crying or pain.
While God is not the cause of this coronavirus, this does not mean that he will not use it for his own purposes. But he has determined to work out his purposes through His Church. Paul says that “He has created us anew in Christ Jesus, so we can do the good things he planned for us long ago.” (Ephesians 2:10, NLT) What is that work that God has created for? I believe it is two-fold. We are to pray and we are to serve, all for the purpose of calling people to repentance and faith in Jesus Christ.
You have free articles remaining.
In John 17 Jesus shows us that this work is not to be done by his followers in isolation from each other. In fact Jesus asked His Father to make us ONE. Then he tells us why: “that the world may believe that you sent me.” (John 16:21, NIV)
I believe that God is calling every person who believes in Jesus Christ, no matter what “tribe” they belong to, to come together to pray and to serve. There is no more powerful force than united prayer. When God’s people across a given city, town or county come together to pray, miracles happen.
The greatest miracle that happens when people unite in prayer is that they are compelled by the love of Christ to come together serve. As a result, sick people get well, those in need are provided for and those in despair find peace.
One can only imagine what might happen if believers in every city and town in American laid aside their differences and united together in prayer. I believe that we would see the greatest revival in over 100 years. But such a revival would not remain in our country. Like the coronavirus, it would spread virally throughout the world.
Let us resolve to unite together in prayer and BRING BACK THE KING!
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!