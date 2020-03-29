Minister's Column: A call to unified prayer and service

COVID-19 has the potential of affecting every human being on the planet. Think of it. Overnight there exists a topic of concern that relates to people of every city, state and country. It has no cultural barriers, social boundaries or political divides. It can strike fear in every family, especially those with people who are more vulnerable to the virus. It also has the potential of causing people, no matter their religious beliefs or lack of them, to turn to God seeking protection or healing from this disease.

I do not believe that God has caused COVID-19. The Bible tells us that because of the presence of sin in the world, all creation is in bondage to decay. This is another way of saying that we live in a broken world that stands in need of the liberating work of Jesus Christ. He came 2,000 years ago to seal a deal which promises eternal life for all who believe. He has promised to return one day to restore all creation so that there will be no more death or sorrow or crying or pain.