The Iowa Nutrient Reduction Strategy (INRS) is now five years old. The first draft was written in November 2012 and officially launched in May 2013.
Each year, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Iowa State University, and Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship publish an annual progress report, the first one published in 2014. The length and weight of the report does not indicate progress. However, after studying the progression of the four annual reports, 2017’s stands out. It clearly illustrates maturation of our ability to measure and report progress. This year’s report represents the most comprehensive articulation to date on the status of implementing the INRS.
The 2017 report is beginning to integrate all dimensions of the logic model. For example, in addition to illustrating trends in terms of practices adopted over time, we can now begin to determine the relationship between focused outreach and/or watershed-based approaches and overall impacts upon adoption of practices.
Following are a few observations from the 2017 report.
Reach
Outreach events effectively doubled last year. Partner organizations reported 474 events with 54,500 attendees. Of farmers surveyed in selected watersheds, 77 percent reported they're knowledgeable about the INRS, up 9 percent from 2015.
Land practice adoption
Government cost-share programs enrolled 300,000 cover crop acres in 2016. Iowa has experienced a steady increase in cover crop acres since 2011, and statewide estimates (beyond just cost-share) indicate 600,000 acres were planted in 2016.
Water quality improvement outcomes
At least 88 percent of Iowa’s land drains to a location where water quality sensors are installed and maintained primarily by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, University of Iowa-IIHR and the U.S. Geological Survey. Water monitoring occurs at various scales, from edge-of-field to large watersheds. Long-term data collection will contribute to our understanding of local and statewide nutrient loss over time.
In addition, grab samples of surface water are collected regularly by the Iowa Soybean Association (ISA) and Agriculture’s Clean Water Alliance at 187 locations, plus 435 edge-of-field sites.
ISA provides an annual report of activities to the INRS measurement team. These accomplishments included in the 2017 report were:
• 30 dedicated projects addressing soil conservation, water quality and other nutrient strategy efforts, engaging 405 individual farmers directly and coordinating with 86 different partner collaborators.
• $2.8 million in dedicated funding toward soil conservation, water quality and nutrient reduction. This includes state and federal grants, contracts and soybean checkoff investments.
• 4,121 water samples collected and analyzed from 187 stream sites and 435 edge-of-field sites.
• 149 outreach pieces showcasing nutrient reduction strategy efforts including media interviews, articles in Advance and e-weekly newsletters, Iowa Soybean Review and ISA's annual research report.
• 56 field days, tours, and watershed events with more than 1,800 attendees.
• 18 soil and water presentations to 490 attendees.
• Three scientific peer reviewed papers accepted for publication.
Demonstrating sustained progress toward meeting the goals of the INRS will continue to be an important endeavor for Iowa. ISA and several other partners support the development and use of watershed-based strategies designed as a pathway to scale up implementation of INRS practices. In most cases, these plans are supported by grants from IDALS and others and are directly supported by local partners who are leading implementation activities.
In most of the locations, the watershed-based plans are being used to transition from the demonstration phase to implementation scale-up of practices and projects. ISA is pleased to make progress with the tools and resources provided and optimistic to continue to build on this success.
