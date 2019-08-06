Mitchell County Regional Health Center has six core values; Accountability, Compassion, Community, Innovation, Trust and Teamwork.
This month I want to talk about one of those values: Community.
The value of community links MCRHC and our employees to a variety of key points. Community means we support each other in serving our patients and the communities that make up our service area. Community means we build collaborative relationships both within our organization and outside of our organization, in order to share knowledge, skills and resources. Community means we convey compassion and care in serving all of our customers, both within our organization and with our patients and the communities we serve.
MCRHC and our staff have opportunities impact our communities in a positive manner on a regular basis. This is accomplished through walking in parades, volunteering for community events, such as the Main to Main race, presenting at the third grade children's health fair, being at the sidelines of sporting events to support local high school athletes, or signing up for an extra shift on an ambulance crew to support a grandstand event during the Mitchell County Fair.
Recently, Home Trust Savings Bank recognized our area emergency personnel for their part in supporting our community, so our community is watching and appears to hold the value of community to a high standard.
MCRHC strives to serve our communities with excellent patient care and we thank you for continuing to support rural healthcare and Mitchell County Regional Health Center.
