Marsy's Law protects victims' rights: Letter

As your Mitchell County Sheriff, I work with victims of crime each and every day. Oftentimes members of law enforcement make connections with these victims and even step up to serve as their voice if they’re not in a position to be heard.

From my perspective, victims can be overlooked in the criminal justice process and need to have rights that are constitutionally protected, just the same as those who commit the crimes against them. This is why I support Marsy’s Law for Iowa.

Marsy’s Law is seeking to elevate key rights of victims into the state’s Constitution to ensure that they have rights that are equal to the constitutional rights of the defendant. These constitutional protections for crime victims would include things like:

the right to be informed of their rights

the right to be treated with fairness, dignity and respect;

the right to reasonable protection from the accused;

the right to be notified, be present and be heard at court proceedings;

the right to notification of the status of the offender

the right to restitution;