Marijuana use in teens costly

As part of Mitchell County’s Substance Abuse Coalition, I’d like to talk about the use of marijuana, not by adults, but by teens.

This is number three in negative impact cost to Mitchell County. Studies are showing a big difference in how our brains are affected, depending on what age you are. Research is indicating marijuana not only affects teenager’s cognitive abilities, but has more longer-term consequences on the working memory, perceptual reasoning, and recall memory than alcohol (except binge-drinking).

Here’s a little scientific background: The main active chemical in marijuana is THC (delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol). When smoked, the THC passes from the lungs into the bloodstream; the blood carrying it to the brain and other organs. The receptors are activated by chemicals similar to THC called endocannabinoids, such as anandamide. These are naturally occurring in the body and are part of our neural communication network, which plays an important role in normal brain development and function. A simpler way to explain is the brain is quite large as a teenager, but is in the process of rewiring, pruning, and organizing itself, which makes it faster and more efficient IF not smoking marijuana.

