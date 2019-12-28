Marijuana use in teens costly

As part of Mitchell County’s Substance Abuse Coalition, I’d like to talk about the use of marijuana, not by adults, but by teens.
This is number three in negative impact cost to Mitchell County. Studies are showing a big difference in how our brains are affected, depending on what age you are. Research is indicating marijuana not only affects teenager’s cognitive abilities, but has more longer-term consequences on the working memory, perceptual reasoning, and recall memory than alcohol (except binge-drinking).
Here’s a little scientific background: The main active chemical in marijuana is THC (delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol). When smoked, the THC passes from the lungs into the bloodstream; the blood carrying it to the brain and other organs. The receptors are activated by chemicals similar to THC called endocannabinoids, such as anandamide. These are naturally occurring in the body and are part of our neural communication network, which plays an important role in normal brain development and function. A simpler way to explain is the brain is quite large as a teenager, but is in the process of rewiring, pruning, and organizing itself, which makes it faster and more efficient IF not smoking marijuana.
You have free articles remaining.
The bottom line is these receptors influence our concentration, coordinated movement, pleasure, memory, thinking, and sensory & time perception. What exactly does this show down the road when having used marijuana consistently as an adolescent? Possible distorted perceptions, lower IQ, psychotic symptoms, difficulty with thinking and problem solving, disrupted learning and memory, and impaired reaction time, attention span, judgement, balance, and coordination.
It can also hasten age-related loss of nerve cells; linked with attention deficit and psychotic symptoms leading to less motivation. Of those using marijuana heavily before age 18, but continuing through their 30’s, it actually showed an average drop of 8 points in their IQ according to one study I read about. Many studies show that just once a week usage leads to significant verbal memory decrease. High school grades are on average one grade point lower than their peers who don’t smoke pot.
Poorer cognition seems to be the common result of marijuana use by the young … intelligence, perception, awareness, learning, understanding, insight, reasoning, and overall thinking. My advice…make an informed decision, keeping in mind your teen years are supposed to be your best years for making your brain and healthy as possible!
Note to Parents: If you think this marijuana usage isn’t happening in Osage, 2018 Iowa Youth Survey for Mitchell County show 6% of sixth grade have tried it and 21% of eleventh.