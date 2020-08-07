Looking for star athletes from the 70s-2000s: Letter

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am working on a research project and paper to remember yesterday's high school sports heroes from Osage and the other schools in North Iowa from 1979-2000.

I remember watching or hearing about these football players:

Pal and Joe Johanns, Joe Malacek, Will Lack and Jake Olson; in basketball I remember seeing Adam Doll, and Jake Olsen. A friend of mine who follows wrestling mentioned Mike Schwab and MarkSchwab, Joe and Dave Malacek and Dusty Rhodes. He also added in Matt Gast for baseball.

I do recall that Keith Wiley was a big track start back in the early 80's too.

For the girls, I recall watching or hearing about Anne Snider, Teri Fleming and Anne Knudtson in basketball. For volleyball it was Mary McWilliams, Joan and Jean Milbrandt, Kari Popp and Fleming.

My friend who follows track reminded me that Susan Helfter was a great sprinter back in the late 80's. He also told me that Kris Kuper and Melissa Peter were a couple softball players that I should know about.

Pretty sure that I have missed a lot of other Green Devil athletes from 1970-2000.