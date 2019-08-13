It seems like the majority of the time, letters to the editor are written with a negative attitude.
However, there are many great things going on in Mitchell County. There are so many people, individuals and businesses that are donating their time, their equipment and their money to make improvements to Mitchell County property and never receive any recognition.
Two recent examples of this are Mayer’s Digging and Popp’s Excavating.
If you float down the river in a canoe, kayak, or inner tube, you may have noticed some changes to the Two Pole entrance and the exit/entrance on T-38 South of Osage. The Two Pole improvements were made by Mayer’s Digging and all of their time, equipment, etc. were donated. Nothing was billed to the County. The same holds true for the entrance/exit on T-38. Popp Excavating donated their time, equipment, etc. at no charge to the County.
The interesting thing, neither of these businesses did this work with any expectation of receiving any money from the County. I am sure there are more examples of individuals and businesses who are donating their time, money, etc. to the County and those individuals are, 99 percent of the time, never recognized by the general public.
I just want to say a special thank you to Mayer’s Digging, Popp Excavating and all of the other individuals and businesses in Mitchell County who donate their time, equipment and money to community projects.
