Library Lines: Read a blue book, win a prize

Do you judge a book by its cover? Are you worried that February will be boring? Well, fret no more! Take a look at our “These Books 'Blue' Us Away” display.

Celebrate your love of reading by checking out one of our books with a blue cover – you might find the author of your dreams! Check out the book and once you’ve read it, return the enclosed bookmark with your signature to be entered in our prize drawing held on Leap Day, Feb. 29. You just might fall in love.

We have recently added several new books to the collection, including:

"The Single Thread" by T. Chevalieer - Violet Speedwell has worked hard to make a life for herself after losing both her beloved brother and her fiancé in the Great War. As the unthinkable threat of a second Great War appears on the horizon, Violet must decide what she is willing to risk to protect the life she has fought to make for herself.

"The Stranger Inside" by L. Unger - Rain Winter narrowly escaped an abduction when she was twelve-years-old. Her abductor was sent to prison, released years later and killed. Now an adult, Rain is unexpectedly drawn into a case when another murderer who escaped justice is found dead.