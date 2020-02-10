Library Lines: Read a blue book, win a prize

Do you judge a book by its cover? Are you worried that February will be boring? Well, fret no more! Take a look at our “These Books 'Blue' Us Away” display.
Celebrate your love of reading by checking out one of our books with a blue cover – you might find the author of your dreams! Check out the book and once you’ve read it, return the enclosed bookmark with your signature to be entered in our prize drawing held on Leap Day, Feb. 29. You just might fall in love.
We have recently added several new books to the collection, including:
"The Single Thread" by T. Chevalieer - Violet Speedwell has worked hard to make a life for herself after losing both her beloved brother and her fiancé in the Great War. As the unthinkable threat of a second Great War appears on the horizon, Violet must decide what she is willing to risk to protect the life she has fought to make for herself.
"The Stranger Inside" by L. Unger - Rain Winter narrowly escaped an abduction when she was twelve-years-old. Her abductor was sent to prison, released years later and killed. Now an adult, Rain is unexpectedly drawn into a case when another murderer who escaped justice is found dead.
"The Off-Islander" by P. Colt - Andy Roark, a Boston-born Vietnam veteran and P.I. is hired to find a missing father but may find far more than he bargained for.
"Met Her Match" by J. Devereaux - This novel examines the tensions between the wealthy townspeople of Summer Hill, Virginia, the summer vacationers and the working class people who keep the town and resort running.
"Strangers She Knows" by C. Dodd - living on an obscure, technology-free island off California means safety from the murderer who hunts Kellen Adams and her new family….or does it?
"The Titanic Secret" by C. Cussler - When Isaac Bell attempts to decipher the deaths of nine men, he encounters a secret so powerful it could dictate the fate of the world in this new thriller.
"Bloody Genius" by J. Sandford - Virgil Flowers will have to watch his back and his mouth, as he investigates a college culture war turned deadly at the local state university.
"No Judgements" by M. Cabot - The storm of the century is about to hit Little Bridge Island, Florida and it’s sending waves crashing through Sabrina Beckham’s love life.
"Quantum" by P. Cornwell - meet Captain Calli Chase, NASA officer, quantum physicist and cyber security investigator. On the eve of a top secret space mission, Calli detects a tripped alarm in the tunnels deep below a NASA research center.
"Sins of the Fathers" by J.A. Jance - Seattle investigator J.P. Beaumont is drawn into an intriguing, and shockingly personal, case in a superb tale of suspense.
"Takes One to Know One" by S. Isaacs - Corrie Geller, a retired FBI agent turned Long Island housewife, taps into her investigative past when she begins to suspect that her neighbor is harboring criminal secrets.
"Fleishman Is in Trouble" by T. Brodesser-Akner - Toby Fleishman thought he knew what to expect when he and his wife separated. But if Toby ever wants to truly understand what happened to his marriage, he is going to have to consider that he might not have seen things all that clearly in the first place.
The Osage Public Library is open Monday – Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturday 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. You may contact us by phone (732-3323) or by e-mail at osagepl@osage.net. Visit our website at www.osage.net/~osagepl/ for the latest news and events or like us on facebook under Osage Library.
Syd Heimer is the director of the Osage Public Library.