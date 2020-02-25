Library Lines: Plan your party from start to finish at the library

Books are still our main line of business, but today the Osage Library offers so much more. We lend music CDs, numerous art prints, magazines, puzzles, and puppets.
Are you planning a party, either for birthdays, holidays, Confirmation, 1st Communion or graduation? Check the party planning books at the library.
You’ll find help on choosing a theme, menu planning, writing invitations, decorations, games, and other aspects of successful party giving. Available to check out are several cake pans that would be just right for the day. We also offer banquet and card tables, coffee urns, roasters, a punch bowl, and glass trays to help make the day just right. Even a Santa suit for Christmastime!
The Osage Library offers these services free to our patrons: download audiobooks and ebooks from Bridges, do genealogy research at Ancestry.com (in library only), access magazine articles and journals on Ebscohost.com, access Funk & Wagnall New World Encyclopedia also on EbscoHost.com; learn a new language at Transparent.com, or read children’s books online at Tumblebooks.com. All of these databases may be accessed on our website under Online Resources.
We have Storytime for toddlers, Break-In Time for grade 3-6 and Brick Time for first through fourth grade; we can proctor tests and have three meeting rooms and two study rooms that you can reserve for use; there are FAX and copier services; and computer and wireless access.
We have recently added several new books to the collection, including:
"All Out War," by S. Parnell -- Eric Steele is one of the most seasoned warriors in the Alpha Program under the direct command of the president. Without warning a team of unknown assailants breaks into his home and Steele barely escapes before the place explodes in flames. The game is on now.
"All the Flowers in Paris," by S. Jio -- two women are connected across time by the city of Paris, a mysterious stack of love letters and shocking secrets sweeping from World War II to the present.
"Elevator Pitch," by L. Barclay -- two seasoned New York detectives and a straight-shooting journalist race against time to uncover who is behind deadly acts of sabotage that is targeting Manhattan. Also on audiobook.
"The Paris Orphan," by N. Lester -- an American soldier and an enterprising photographer brave occupied France in the midst of World War II to help give a little girl the one thing she’s never had: a family.
"Giver of Stars," by J. Moyes -- when a call goes out for a team of women to deliver books as part of Eleanor Roosevelt’s new traveling library, Alice Wright signs on enthusiastically. Based on a true story, these women became known as the Packhorse Librarians of Kentucky.
"Tuesday Mooney Talks to Ghosts," by K. Racculia -- a dying billionaire sends one woman and a cast of dreamers on a citywide treasure hunt in this irresistible novel.
"The Dutch House," by A. Patchett -- set over the course of five decades, this is a dark fairy tale about two smart people who cannot overcome their past.
"The Home For Erring and Outcast Girls," by J. Kibler -- when Lizzie Bates and Mattie Corder meet at the Berachah Industrial Home for the Redemption of Erring Girls, they form a friendship that will see them through unbearable loss, heartbreak, difficult choices and ultimately, diverging paths.
The Osage Public Library is open Monday – Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Call 641-732-3323 or by e-mail at osagepl@osage.net. Visit the website at www.osage.net/~osagepl/ for the latest news and events or like it on facebook under Osage Library.
Syd Heimer is the director of the Osage Public Library.