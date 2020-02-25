Library Lines: Plan your party from start to finish at the library

We have recently added several new books to the collection, including:

"All Out War," by S. Parnell -- Eric Steele is one of the most seasoned warriors in the Alpha Program under the direct command of the president. Without warning a team of unknown assailants breaks into his home and Steele barely escapes before the place explodes in flames. The game is on now.

"All the Flowers in Paris," by S. Jio -- two women are connected across time by the city of Paris, a mysterious stack of love letters and shocking secrets sweeping from World War II to the present.

"Elevator Pitch," by L. Barclay -- two seasoned New York detectives and a straight-shooting journalist race against time to uncover who is behind deadly acts of sabotage that is targeting Manhattan. Also on audiobook.

"The Paris Orphan," by N. Lester -- an American soldier and an enterprising photographer brave occupied France in the midst of World War II to help give a little girl the one thing she’s never had: a family.

"Giver of Stars," by J. Moyes -- when a call goes out for a team of women to deliver books as part of Eleanor Roosevelt’s new traveling library, Alice Wright signs on enthusiastically. Based on a true story, these women became known as the Packhorse Librarians of Kentucky.