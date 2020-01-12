Library Lines: Make reading your New Year's resolution

Happy New Year! It’s time to make a New Year’s resolution. How about “Read a book” – or better yet; how about “Read a new book”?

Stop into the library and ask about the new arrivals. Many are so new that no one has had a chance to read them. You can read one (or more) and be the first to tell us about it.

Perhaps you’re wishing to broaden your horizons by learning a new language. The library can help you with that! We offer an online language learning website called Transparent Language. Use one of the library’s computers to set up a profile with user name and password by logging on to the Osage Library website at www.osage.net/~osagepl/ and looking for Transparent Language under Online Resources. Chose from one of over 90 languages available, register for an account and you’re good to go. After this initial setup, Transparent Language may be accessed on any computer connected to the internet.

We have recently added several new books to the collection, including:

"A Dangerous Man" by R. Crais: Joe Pike and Elvis Cole become caught up in their most perilous case to date, one full of tangled family secrets where even the victim is hiding something.