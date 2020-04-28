Good debt/bad debt and TIF : Letter

Editor's Note: This column originally ran in May 2018. It is being re-run at the request of Mitchell County Supervisor Stan Walk, with the permission of County Attorney Mark Walk.
Over the last several months I have read and heard numerous comments concerning Mitchell County’s debt and the use of TIF funds. From some of the comments I have heard it is clear to me that people do not fully understand the concept of TIF funding.
I think everyone agrees that there is such a thing as “good debt” and “bad debt.” If someone borrows money to expand their business, hires new individuals, pay additional taxes, this would be considered good debt. However, if a person puts $4,000.00 on their credit card so they can go on vacation, then most people would agree that this is bad debt.
There is a huge difference between good debt and bad debt. This is where TIF funding comes in. The Supervisors of Mitchell County have made a decision to TIF a substantial amount of improvements to real estate in Mitchell County. This primarily involves the Wind Farms that are being constructed in the county. The taxing of wind farms is extremely complicated with a wind farm being able to make the election to be taxed under state law or county law. If they are taxed under county law, they are entitled to a substantial discount in the value by the Iowa Code. That is, even though a windmill may be valued at $3,178,280.00, the tax is based on $858,132.00.
Now for the complicated part. A county cannot say we are going to TIF an area and then use that money to pave roads, make improvements to the infrastructure, etc. TIF funds can only be used to pay off debt. A county must incur the debt, then once the debt is incurred, those TIF funds can be used to pay off that debt. For example, the county can commit to spend $20,000,000.00 for road improvements, improvements to the infrastructure, etc. Then, TIF the windmills and the income stream from those windmills will pay off this $20,000,000.00 of debt. If those windmills were not TIFed, and if the county did not borrow that money, then that $20,000,000.00 in taxes the Wind Farms would have to pay would never occur. That is, the Wind Farm companies would never be required to pay this $20,000,000.00 in taxes.
If Mitchell County has $30,000.000.00 of debt but has an income stream from the Wind Towers and the Valent pre-treatment plant which will pay off that debt over the next ten years, does Mitchell County truly have any debt?
The accounting answer would be, “Yes, Mitchell County has $30,000,000.00 in debt.” However, the correct business answer is, “Mitchell County may have $30,000,000.00 in debt, but it has a guaranteed revenue stream to pay off that debt so there truly is no debt.”
The reality in today’s world is, if you do not grant tax incentives to new businesses, those businesses are going to go elsewhere. You may not like it, you may not agree with it, but the reality is, without Urban Renewal Areas and grants very few, if any, businesses are ever going to locate in Mitchell County.
