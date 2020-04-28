Good debt/bad debt and TIF : Letter

Now for the complicated part. A county cannot say we are going to TIF an area and then use that money to pave roads, make improvements to the infrastructure, etc. TIF funds can only be used to pay off debt. A county must incur the debt, then once the debt is incurred, those TIF funds can be used to pay off that debt. For example, the county can commit to spend $20,000,000.00 for road improvements, improvements to the infrastructure, etc. Then, TIF the windmills and the income stream from those windmills will pay off this $20,000,000.00 of debt. If those windmills were not TIFed, and if the county did not borrow that money, then that $20,000,000.00 in taxes the Wind Farms would have to pay would never occur. That is, the Wind Farm companies would never be required to pay this $20,000,000.00 in taxes.