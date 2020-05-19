Letter: Jim Wherry for Mitchell County Supervisors Board

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I invite you to join me in supporting Jim Wherry, candidate for county Supervisor for District 2. As many of you know, I served as Mitchell County Supervisor for 24 years. In visiting with Jim, I found that he supports the same approach to county government that I did then and continue to support to this day. That approach involves research in decision making, a willingness to listen to all sides of an issue, respect for fellow workers and a desire for progress at both the county and city levels of the county. Jim has all those attributes.

Mitchell County is the envy of neighboring counties with the industry, businesses, recreational opportunities, schools, churches, and a strong agricultural base. Forward thinking in economic development has been a major force in attracting industry that has provided good paying jobs that in turn have attracted people to move to our county. In visiting with Jim, I found he shares those visions and is looking forward to being a part in decisions affecting the growth of the county.

He shared with me his belief that "to be satisfied with the status quo, never making improvements, never looking ahead, is in fact a recipe for going backward."