Letter: Jim Wherry for Mitchell County Supervisors Board

I invite you to join me in supporting Jim Wherry, candidate for county Supervisor for District 2. As many of you know, I served as Mitchell County Supervisor for 24 years. In visiting with Jim, I found that he supports the same approach to county government that I did then and continue to support to this day. That approach involves research in decision making, a willingness to listen to all sides of an issue, respect for fellow workers and a desire for progress at both the county and city levels of the county. Jim has all those attributes.
Mitchell County is the envy of neighboring counties with the industry, businesses, recreational opportunities, schools, churches, and a strong agricultural base. Forward thinking in economic development has been a major force in attracting industry that has provided good paying jobs that in turn have attracted people to move to our county. In visiting with Jim, I found he shares those visions and is looking forward to being a part in decisions affecting the growth of the county.
He shared with me his belief that "to be satisfied with the status quo, never making improvements, never looking ahead, is in fact a recipe for going backward."
Jim has had an active role in Mitchell County for 35 years as an employee of the secondary road department; the past 17 years as assistant to the county engineer. In that position, he already has knowledge of budgets, has interacted with citizens in his responsibility of overseeing road projects, and is familiar with a number of laws that pertain to the position.
I am a Democrat and find there is no place in county government for partisan politics. I have a passion for good county government and Jim Wherry is my choice as the best candidate to represent my new district.
Betty McCarthy, Osage
