Let’s talk Mitchell County: Letter

Mitchell County is unique compared to many other counties throughout the state. Services, health care, and quality of life do not come naturally to a rural county. It takes forward thinking individuals, planning, development, and money. In order to develop our county, we need to make a plan and invest in ourselves.

How we can invest in ourselves:

Mitchell County has two state highways, quality secondary roads, and two rail systems that service our county. Our existing and future industrial businesses need this network of roads and railroads in order to move goods and services. This network is not maintained naturally.

We have three rivers which aided County Conservation to establish parks, campgrounds, and wildlife areas. More future development of this water network is possible. We have numerous biking/walking trails. Local residents and people from other counties utilize these trails often. I have seen kayakers unload at Spring Park, walk the Harry Cook trail, and visit one of our local eating establishments. This is a great example of providing services so individuals come to Mitchell County and invest here. These recreational opportunities do not happen naturally.