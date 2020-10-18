Let’s talk Mitchell County: Letter

Mitchell County is unique compared to many other counties throughout the state. Services, health care, and quality of life do not come naturally to a rural county. It takes forward thinking individuals, planning, development, and money. In order to develop our county, we need to make a plan and invest in ourselves.
How we can invest in ourselves:
Mitchell County has two state highways, quality secondary roads, and two rail systems that service our county. Our existing and future industrial businesses need this network of roads and railroads in order to move goods and services. This network is not maintained naturally.
We have three rivers which aided County Conservation to establish parks, campgrounds, and wildlife areas. More future development of this water network is possible. We have numerous biking/walking trails. Local residents and people from other counties utilize these trails often. I have seen kayakers unload at Spring Park, walk the Harry Cook trail, and visit one of our local eating establishments. This is a great example of providing services so individuals come to Mitchell County and invest here. These recreational opportunities do not happen naturally.
Town Festivals, local parades, Fun Runs and Bike-Across-the-County events, are important to bring people to and invest in our county. These gatherings do not happen naturally.
Here’s my point. It takes forward thinking individuals, planning, and development to make things happen. It also takes funding to invest in ourselves. All funding sources need to be spent wisely. That being said, if we do not safely invest in ourselves we are not moving forward. Private businesses invest in themselves and Mitchell County should be no different.
I am a forward thinking individual and want to represent you as your District 2 Mitchell County Supervisor. Thank You.
Jim Wherry, Osage
