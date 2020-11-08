Let’s talk Mitchell County: Letter

Mitchell County Voters have chosen the 5 individuals they want to represent them as Board of Supervisors. I want to thank everyone for your support in electing me to represent Mitchell County as supervisor for District 2. Each elected supervisor will bring their individual skillset to the table. We (as a board) need to recognize these individual skillsets and work as a group to continue the positive direction Mitchell County is already on. Members of the board will not always agree. Through discussion, the board will find middle ground for the positive good of Mitchell County.