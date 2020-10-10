Let Mitchell County grow: Letter

Ten years ago, if you’d asked me where I saw myself in 10 years, I would have probably said, “Anywhere but here.” But here I am, and here I will be until I’m dead and gone. In Mitchell County, we are fortunate to have a well-run government.
TIF (Tax Increment Financing) has served Mitchell County very well. We have multiple towns with strong and growing industrial parks and main street businesses. We have great conservation areas, parks, and recreation opportunities. Some Mitchell county residents will tell you that we have all these things because of some luck and coincidence, and that utilizing TIF is crippling county finances. I have friends and people I respect that share this sentiment, and I will tell you they are dead wrong.
Mitchell county’s use of TIF revenues from wind turbines has generated millions of dollars in economic growth that will sustain the tax roll for many years going forward. The nay-sayers will tell you that a few contractors are taking advantage of TIF programs to line their pockets. What they won’t tell you is the people “taking advantage” are investing hundreds of thousands of dollars from their own pockets on economic development projects that will sustain our county tax base for generations to come. If you want to invest hundreds of thousands of dollars to build a commercial building or spec house to get the benefit of a Mitchell County government loan, DO IT.
In the current county supervisor races, there are many candidates who are forming their campaign platforms around the phrases “NO!” and “TIF IS BAD.” If you aren’t moving forward, you are moving backwards. If you don’t believe me, take a drive to the small towns in our surrounding counties. I want our county full of thriving industrial and main street businesses. I want plenty of housing, so my children all stay here, and I have a dozen or so grandkids nickel and diming me every chance they get.
Ten years from now, if you ask my children where they see themselves in 10 years, I hope they say “Right Here.”
Ben Walk, St. Ansgar City Councilman
