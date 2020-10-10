Let Mitchell County grow: Letter

Ten years ago, if you’d asked me where I saw myself in 10 years, I would have probably said, “Anywhere but here.” But here I am, and here I will be until I’m dead and gone. In Mitchell County, we are fortunate to have a well-run government.

TIF (Tax Increment Financing) has served Mitchell County very well. We have multiple towns with strong and growing industrial parks and main street businesses. We have great conservation areas, parks, and recreation opportunities. Some Mitchell county residents will tell you that we have all these things because of some luck and coincidence, and that utilizing TIF is crippling county finances. I have friends and people I respect that share this sentiment, and I will tell you they are dead wrong.