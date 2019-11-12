Chronic anxiety or generalized anxiety disorder (GAD) is becoming one of our society’s most common personal problems. Clinical research has shown anxiety affects our physical, emotional and relational health. While this particular health crisis is not new, most would agree as our world gets increasingly complex and impersonal, stress and anxiety levels only increase.
I believe the Bible offers the most effective treatment there is for chronic anxiety. In fact, one of the primary tenets of God’s revelation to humankind is faith is the one key ingredient to living a life of peace and serenity.
So the question is: what is Biblical faith? First of all, the kind of faith the Bible instills is a faith that is anchored in the existence of God. It is an understanding there is a spiritual reality in existence we cannot see. The Bible shows us God is the creator of everything we perceive with our physical senses. Furthermore, it teaches God created all people and desires to have a personal relationship with each of us.
By faith we accept all the Bible teaches about God – He is good, and loving and compassionate. It also teaches God is pure and righteous and holy. For this reason our faith must be in God alone. When we put our faith in anything less than God we will fail to attain the peace and serenity He alone can offer.
Many people have faith in themselves. But self-doubt quickly robs them of the peace they are seeking. Others have faith in the goodness of people in general. But every day we get news that extinguishes any hope of peace we might gain from believing goodness can be found in humanity apart from the goodness of God. Faith in God is the only reliable foundation upon which to build our lives.
In Matthew chapter 6, Jesus told us not to worry about the necessities of life. Just as our Heavenly Father cares for the birds of the air and the flowers of the field, even much more will he cares for us. All of this requires faith - that is “believing that God exists and that he rewards those who sincerely seek him. (Hebrew 11:6; New Living Translation)
We will all have doubts from time to time. But we must never allow our doubts to rob us of the peace that God freely offers. The one true remedy for anxiety is found in Philippians 4:6-7. “Don’t worry about anything; instead, pray about everything. Tell God what you need, and thank him for all he has done. 7 Then you will experience God’s peace, which exceeds anything we can understand. His peace will guard your hearts and minds as you live in Christ Jesus.” (New Living Translation)
