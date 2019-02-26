For the past several months, my wife and I have read 1 John 4:7-12 to our children while we eat breakfast. One of the many truths that we read in that passage is “God is Love.”
This is an attribute of God many of us know and hold strongly to, as we should. We appreciate the Bible teaches God is love (1 John 4:8), and He is good (Mark 10:18), gracious, righteous, and full of compassion (Psalm 71:19).
At the same time, the Bible teaches God has other attributes people often view as less than favorable. Some may call these God’s “negative” attributes.
For example in Nahum 1:2 we read, “The Lord is a jealous and avenging God; the Lord takes vengeance and is filled with wrath. The Lord takes vengeance on his foes and vents his wrath against his enemies.”
In Mark 11:15-17, we read how Jesus himself was filled with intense anger, and out of that anger he tipped over tables and drove people from the temple.
Though we may struggle to see how God can have so many seemingly opposing attributes at the same time, the reality is God Himself is not embarrassed or ashamed by any of those qualities. In fact, He ensured the Bible’s human authors included passages like the ones above in the Bible to provide us with an accurate view of who God is.
So how can God be perfectly loving and good, yet have all of those seemingly bad qualities at the same time? Simply, you have to understand the focus of each of those things, and they all flow out of God’s perfect love for us.
Here’s what I mean. When you understand God created us to be in a relationship with Him so we each could experience life to the fullest level of satisfaction possible, then it makes sense God would be jealous when we have our hearts centered on anything or anyone other than Him. This type of jealousy flows out of love for us, and mirrors the jealousy a wife or husband should feel if their spouse gives their love and affection to someone else. No one would describe that kind of jealousy as wrong, but it flows out of the love the person has for their spouse.
Likewise with anger, God is filled with wrath towards that which hinders us from drawing close to Him, which at times can be our own stubborn hearts. The reason, once again, is because God desires something far greater for us than the shallow pursuits that we often settle for in this life.
Though some may want to ignore certain truths about God, the reality is God is both loving and just, good yet full of wrath towards sin, kind yet jealous, gracious and compassionate yet stirred to righteous anger towards that which is opposed towards Him. To not accredit God with the attributes that God claims about Himself, causes us to miss out on knowing God’s true nature.
