It is not too late to contribute: Letter

It is not too late to contribute to the Restoration of the Veteran’s Monument Project at the Osage cemetery.

The restoration project has been in the process since 2019 when it was discovered the structure was in need of disrepair or in time, it could be lost. There is no history of who performed the construction of the monument in 1964, only a brief news story in the Press News giving the cost of the granite memorial with the words that it was In Memory of Veterans of All Wars.

Randall Construction was engaged to repair/restore the monument. Their estimate was $15,000 with the caveat that it could be more depending on what would be found in the dismantling process.

Their findings of insufficient supporting base of the structure gave cause for a complete restructure of the entire monument. The stage was also completely rebuilt. The cost of the final project was $23,000. This was after a significant donation of labor by Randall Construction as well as a significant donation of marble slabs by Merrill Johnson.

Honoring our veterans and paying tribute to all who have served past, present and those who will serve in the future is of most importance to me. It was because of this, I volunteered to assist in the fund-raising for this worthy project.