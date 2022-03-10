Is Lent a Mixed Bag for You?

The Lenten season seems to be a mixed bag for me for many reasons. I tend to have a hard time reflecting and renewing my relationship with God because I feel like I am always running a race. I try to do a daily devotion and sometimes that daily devotion becomes an every-other-day event. Eventually, that every-other-day event ends, and I stop. Why stress over something that isn’t taking hold? Then, there is the giving up something or doing good deeds philosophy, and with the reading, planning, preparing, and leading that continually goes on, the giving up or the good deeds philosophy also gets thrown to the wayside. It isn’t that I have failed, per say, it becomes a point of discipline and accountability. That is what Lent is all about, discipline and accountability.

Some of us are searching for something more out of life and some are just plain tired of running in circles. We are not living life with direction, a purpose or a passion that we once thought we had in our lives. Well, guess what? The Lenten season is a great time to stop and reflect on the “why you do this in life or in church.” Think about the last time you did something that meant something to you or to someone else. And think about the last church activity you attended, and did it fulfill you? If it didn’t then we need to reevaluate the purpose of being the church.

It is easy to get caught up in the rat race thinking we are doing everything we need to in order to stay fulfilled, yet when we feel empty, we fill ourselves with mindless TV, junk food, activities to keep us distracted from the emptiness we feel and start living a life away from God. When we feel God getting close to us, we tend to get scared, feel guilty, and again turn the other way. We know what we do to leave God out of our lives; yet being a Christian is not about pushing Him away. It is about going toward the ONE Being that Loves us Unconditionally. Lent is the time to turn to God, ask for His forgiveness, and be more in line in our life as Jesus taught us. It is a 40-day trial run to change the lifestyle that has consumed us and let God change our hearts.

We will not become outstanding people in 40 days. However, the changes that happen within us will be recognized and over time the goodness that is deep within us will come out. Lent is not about giving up the chocolate, the candy, and fast food...it runs much deeper than that. Lent is for reflection, discipline, and accountability. When we come to worship, we are to be mindful of our surroundings and the people we are near. Worship is about centering ourselves, being attentive to God and the relationship we have with Him. Worship is a place where we can “talk” to God and feel His grace, love, and forgiveness pour out upon us. Worship is about being challenged by the scripture and being nudged by the Holy Spirit. Being in community worship is about being challenged by the community for our faith to deepen and grow. And being in worship is about participating in the utmost praise to God.

Many times, all of this about worship gets lost because of the distractions that are happening around us in the sanctuary and in life. Keep your focus on God and remember we come to a sanctuary to worship God, and no one else. If you have lost yourself to the daily rat race, I invite you to come to worship and be mindful of your relationship with God. He is calling you back—not just because it is Lent—He is calling you back because He loves you.

Rev. Dixie Laube is pastor at Osage UCC and Eden Presbyterian Church. She can be reached at 612-812-7942.

