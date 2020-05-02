Is it really economic development?: Letter

Mitchell County Economic Development Director, Tony Stonecypher, stated at last Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors Meeting. "The system (Construction Incentive) it was meant to incentivize spec houses, correct? That was the desire. Part of the problem we have encountered is it appears a number of the houses being built not as "spec" but as CUSTOM homes being built by the builder"
Well, well, well, a program designed by County “movers and shakers,” spends millions of dollars of public money that enriches a few people and they call it “Economic Development.”
During the same meeting, Barb Francis reviewed the Annual Audit for Mitchell County that ended June 30, 2019. She states, “I’m going to just briefly go through what they recommended, it looked really good, it should assure people.”
What about that last page, Supervisor Francis? Why did you omit that from your report? Under, “Other findings related to Required Statutory Reporting” is a statement regarding Tax Increment Financing (TIF).
“An internal loan was approved by the Board in the amount of $400,000 to assist a natural gas pipeline report/study and was properly certified. However, the internal loan was not transacted.
"The county should complete the necessary transaction establishing the approved interfund loan of $400,000 and any cost paid from the Local option Sales Tax fund should be paid back.”
On April 28, 2019, I sent a packet of documentation to the State of Iowa Auditor in Des Moines with questions about this $400,000 “pipeline” money. The auditor agreed to investigate. My inquiry and the subsequent investigation found problems. How many more are there?
You have a choice in the primary election. I will fight for fair play and transparency in County Government. I need your vote.
Al Winters, Osage
