Is it really economic development?: Letter

Mitchell County Economic Development Director, Tony Stonecypher, stated at last Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors Meeting. "The system (Construction Incentive) it was meant to incentivize spec houses, correct? That was the desire. Part of the problem we have encountered is it appears a number of the houses being built not as "spec" but as CUSTOM homes being built by the builder"

Well, well, well, a program designed by County “movers and shakers,” spends millions of dollars of public money that enriches a few people and they call it “Economic Development.”

During the same meeting, Barb Francis reviewed the Annual Audit for Mitchell County that ended June 30, 2019. She states, “I’m going to just briefly go through what they recommended, it looked really good, it should assure people.”

What about that last page, Supervisor Francis? Why did you omit that from your report? Under, “Other findings related to Required Statutory Reporting” is a statement regarding Tax Increment Financing (TIF).

“An internal loan was approved by the Board in the amount of $400,000 to assist a natural gas pipeline report/study and was properly certified. However, the internal loan was not transacted.