One of my favorite parables of Jesus comes from Mark chapter 4 verses 30 through 32:
(Jesus) also said, “With what can we compare the kingdom of God, or what parable will we use for it? It is like a mustard seed, which when sown upon the ground, is the smallest of all seeds on earth; yet when it is sown it grows up and become the greatest of all shrubs, and puts forth large branches, so that the birds of the air can make nests in its shade. (NRSV)
A number of years ago I was in line at the grocery store and something funny happened. A woman tapped on my shoulder and said, “Excuse me, what is this?” She pointed at a small plastic container filled with little green flakes that sat nicely in my basket. I told her, “It’s dried parsley.”
Enthusiastically she shouted, “Parsley. What is this?” I said, “Uhm, it’s a dried herb that tastes yummy.” She swiped it from my basket and shoved it in her husband’s face and said, “Look at this. It’ll make our food both tasty and colorful. Imagine the possibilities.”
I have yet to meet anybody who has ever shown such excitement over dried parsley since. For as bizarre as the incident was, it certainly was one of those encounters I’ll likely never forget. I’ve never been able to think of parsley in the same way again without picturing in my mind the woman’s radiant face and vigor in her voice. Whenever I cook with it I always need to shout, “Imagine the possibilities.”
This woman wasn’t the first person to look at a mundane plant and see greatness, for Jesus did the same thing. Jesus compared the kingdom of God to a tiny seed, and said from this seed comes something marvelous. Speaking figuratively, he looked at the insignificant mustard seed and exclaimed, “Imagine the possibilities.”
You have free articles remaining.
Jesus invites us to take a look at something small and ordinary and instead of dismissing it we’re instead supposed to see the potential for God’s greatness. He knew what he was talking about too, because Jesus along with twelve working-class men and a handful of widows went on to create a religious movement that today is the largest religion in the world with over two billion adherents. Talk about small things blooming into something big.
So how do we begin to live this out in our faith lives? I think the place to begin is with church. It’s no secret the majority of churches here in Mitchell County are in decline. This mirrors the greater trend of churches across the United States facing declining attendance. Even churches that are growing should take note, because with the religious landscape so volatile in America growth today does not guarantee growth tomorrow.
Many churches are looking for the magical silver bullet that will fix everything. Some are hoping for a new and dynamic pastor to show up to be the church’s savior. Others try new programs for youth, different worship music, or other outreach opportunities. Sometimes these approaches work, other times they disappoint.
Maybe the magical solution we’ve all been praying for is an attitude adjustment. With declining membership comes declining attitudes. I know many churches are worried about their future and I have many clergy colleagues who don’t know if their churches can continue to afford paying them. Naturally this produces a lot of anxiety, which leads to despair.
But we’re not called to be people who live in despair, for through Jesus we always have a reason to have hope. We’re called to be a people who look at something small and puny and instead of dismissing it we’re supposed to jump for joy and shout, “Imagine the possibilities.”
Maybe our churches need fewer people who groan and complain about how things aren’t as they were in the 1950s and instead more people who come with an attitude of imagining great possibilities. Maybe I’m crazy when I say all of this––but hey, it worked for Jesus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.