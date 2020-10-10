I will work for all of Mitchell County: Letter

The election for county supervisor is about choice and change. This year 12 candidates are vying for 5 seats. Incredible opportunity for NEW ideas! It’s been nearly three years since I began attending weekly BOS meetings. My letters to the editor regarding county issues and board actions sparked conversation and inquiry. Both are necessary ingredients for a successful and accountable government.

As I’ve visited with people in the 2nd District some concerns that arise are; broadband internet connectivity, keeping the downtown area vibrant, debt carried by the county, lowering taxes, inequity in the spending of TIF related to houses being built, supervisor salaries with five members, need for qualified workers, and filling school classrooms.

Great opportunity lies ahead to work to address these concerns. One of the initiatives I talked about was the idea of creating a mentorship program to draw younger people into leadership positions within county government. Similar to our need for skilled workers, our county needs skilled leaders. Many current board candidates are nearing retirement or in retirement. In essence, board members would be training their possible replacements and we would hear their ideas now! I received a favorable response from voters to this idea. Spreading committee assignments between five supervisors instead of 3 should reduce the load. Board salaries should be adjusted. This should not be a career position.