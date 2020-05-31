I am running for District 1 Mitchell County Supervisor: Letter

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

My name is Dave Stauffer and I’m running for District 1 Mitchell County supervisor. I have lived, worked and raised a family in Mitchell County for 42 years. During this time, I have taught school and coached; worked as an election official, hail adjuster, house painter, umpire and referee, and for a local farmer. From my time as a paper boy to retiring after 40 years in education, I have worked and communicated with people.

Being concerned about county spending and establishing priorities to make the best use of tax payer funds prompted me to become interested in the County Supervisor position. For example, I support programs for our youth, senior citizens, health care, conservation, good roads, quality housing, parks and camping areas, law enforcement, and hometown businesses. We need to improve the county’s ability to attract new employers and jobs without putting the financial burden on the tax payer.

TIF (Tax Increment Financing) is a big issue in our county. Supervisors have a responsibility of educating themselves and others of its implications (pros and cons) so that wise decisions are made.