We are having a great start to the 2019-2020 school year.Things are off and running with a smooth start.
Students are very involved with their classes and we have high participation rates in all our extra-curriculars.
Homecoming week is always exciting as it allows us to celebrate our wonderful past filled with pride and traditions, while planning and preparing for the future.
This year we have much to celebrate as we have our traditional activities and have added new the Osage Athletic Hall of Fame. We have an amazing Green Devils who are being honored.
Homecoming week was kicked off on Sunday this year with powder puff volleyball and football games, a Pep Rally and coronation. Thanks to all who attended this event. Many special dress up days are occurring this week and we are excited for Friday’s Homecoming parade, games, and fun.
Saturday is also an eventful day with Autumn Artistry occurring, one of my favorite days of the year in Osage. We will be inducting our inaugural class, at 11 a.m. We will also be giving tours at 1 p.m. of the school, our remodels, and the new addition. At 4 p.m. the Osage Education Foundation is inducting 4 new members and the night concludes with the OHS Homecoming Dance.
Construction is progressing. We are getting so excited and can hardly wait for completion. We will let you know more as it gets closer. Continue to watch our school Facebook page, Twitter feeds or website for updates.
We will let you know when we are moving in. It is going to be an outstanding addition to our already amazing programs!
It’s great to be a GREEN DEVIL. GO BIG GREEN.
