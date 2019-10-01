Last week I read an article in the monthly Hospice newsletter, and it talked about family members making sure they are able to tell the difference between guilt and regret. Basically saying that you should not fell guilty over something you should only be sorry over. After reading the article over a few more times, I was perhaps even more confused than when I first read it. I brought this up to a couple of people, seeing if they could help me sort it out. Because I was coming at it from the point of view, that when we do wrong or fail to do right, we should feel guilty, and at the same time we should feel regret. Mainly because regret does mean to feel sorrow or disappointment about something. Therefore, when I sin, I should feel guilty that I did something wrong, and I should also regret the fact that I did something wrong.
Then, this week, on Tuesday and Wednesday I got my answer on the difference. Tuesday, I found an article on-line about a simple solution to cure joint pain. I started watching the video, and after 25 minutes of listening, I was no closer to the simple solution than when I started. I regretted the fact that I was foolish enough to start the video in the first place. Another definition of regret: "an expression of grief or disappointment." On Wednesday afternoon I called Best Buy to sort out a couple of simple issues that I am having over a product I bought there. They gave me an 800 number to call, who sent me to the Best Buy website where I could have a free chat to resolve the issues, who gave me another 800 number, who sent me to another 800 number, who gave me the number of the manufacturer. However, before I called the manufacture, I realized that I had already wasted 4.5 hours. Again, I had regret that I started the process. In neither of the above two cases did I experience guilt, but certainly regret.
So, indeed there are times we feel both guilt and regret, but there are also times we should only feel regret without the guilt.
