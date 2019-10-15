Ghouls, goblins and scary refrigerators, oh my!

It appears that fall is here – at least by the look of my yard – with winter not too far behind.
The warm days were great while they lasted, but I don’t believe we’re going to have too many more of them.
There’s nothing like a walk on a cool, clear night in North Iowa. We have so many great trails to walk, enjoying all the fall colors.
Throw in a bonfire, some hot dogs, marshmallows, graham crackers and chocolate bars and you have a recipe for a great evening. Oh, and don’t forget the hot apple cider.
It’s around this time of the year my wife’s family usually has their annual fall picnic. It always includes the bonfire but also includes a hayrack ride. The ride is usually pretty chilly, but it is still a lot of fun.
Along with the fun also comes a little bit of work around the farm – driving a tractor in the field or to the elevator. Harvest is truly a family event in North Iowa.
Speaking of harvest, we can’t forget to pay attention to the traffic on the roads, especially at night with farm machinery being moved from field to field.
Combine that traffic with the regular school bus traffic and deer on the move from fields being harvested, you really need to pay attention.
I recently spoke with someone who got a ticket and probation for passing a stopped school bus.
Although they didn’t really say what happened, I’m pretty certain they were not paying attention, in a hurry or simply distracted.
You have free articles remaining.
Fortunately for them, they didn’t hit a child. They could have been facing much more than probation.
When will we just pay attention to our surroundings?
Bottom line, there is no reason to be in that big of a hurry unless it is a matter of life or death. At that point, I hope we would call 9-1-1 for assistance.
***
With Halloween soon approaching, I thought I would share a fun and not-so-well-known holiday observed on Wednesday, Oct. 30 – Haunted Refrigerator Day.
Are you afraid of those things lurking in the darkness of your refrigerator? You probably should be afraid...very afraid. Take this opportunity on the night before Halloween to face your fridge demons.
What a fun way to deal with a not-so-fun task – cleaning out the refrigerator. Maybe you will find some great memories back there in the dark corners.
The second Halloween holiday actually happens Thursday, Oct. 31 – “Books for Treats” Day.
The day is just as it sounds – instead of giving out needless candy, how about giving away a book?
Nowadays, books have become cheap and inexpensive, especially when to comes to many children’s books. Look around for the bargains throughout the year and have them ready to hand out at Halloween. Give it a try – it could be a lot of fun.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.