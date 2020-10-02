Francis: Housing program helping Mitchell County

Phase Two of the Housing Incentives gets much discussion with some of it negative. The concerns I’ve heard are that the same people are getting the incentive. This is actually true, but that’s only because others have not come forward to make use of it.
This program is open to ALL builders and I encourage them to come forward. There is approximately $300,000 left. I also realize that some do not have enough extra help to make use of it. By the way, the builder gets the money for commercial buildings and rentals, but the money ends up with the person who buys the home.
This program has certainly accomplished what the original Economic board sought to do, build our tax base and provide much needed housing. We also fund commercial buildings, especially if it will add employees.
Tim Schulz and his wife typed up a list of exactly what they have built with assistance, showing the amount of property tax brought in, who bought the homes, how many children are added to the school district, who bought their old home if they are from the area, etc. It’s easy to see in black and white exactly the trickle-down effect for our county.
If you still think we don’t need any more housing, I can give you numerous sources saying differently. Your realtors will tell you, houses for sale is at an all-time low. There is a booklet on exactly what each town in our county is lacking. At the time it was put out, Osage needed better quality rentals and low- to high-priced homes as we employ the most. Riceville needed more rentals for seniors. St. Ansgar needed more rentals, but with the highest incomes, they needed more of the higher-end homes. Stacyville had a shortage of homes for middle class.
The housing program has resulted in all these types of homes being added. If you ever want to know what retired people want in a rental complex, just ask me!
Our unemployment is at 2.5 percent and it’s been as low as 1.8. That sounds great, but the downside is our businesses do not have enough people to choose from for employees. We have manufacturing that would expand if we have more workers. Ideally, you want your unemployment closer to 3-4%. By the way, this is a problem across the United States.
Don’t kid yourself that Osage would be just fine without a collaborative, progressive effort by your city government, county supervisors, Economic Development, Chamber of Commerce, and even groups such as the Progressives. A vibrant main street, assorted church choices, all our amenities-bowling alleys, school districts in the top 100, community centers, swim pools, fitness centers, etc. These all contribute to people moving in.
Like any program, a time comes when you want to improve it. Personally, I would like to see them allocate a certain percentage of the housing program to renovation. It would add to the tax base. I know, not that much, but it’s a win-win idea as we are trying to get people here and let’s face it, some of our homes are looking pretty tough. Plus, I just want to see more people helped in our communities. With a new board coming in, this is the time to formulate your suggestions; respectfully, please.
Now having said what I have, I have made the decision not to use any more TIF this year, even though I see the value of it. It has to be used responsibly. Standard & Poor’s has given us an A plus rating. They would not give us that if they were concerned. That’s because at the moment we have the wind turbines and Valent basically making our payments.
Standard & Poor’s also recommended we not take on more large debt for two years to get some of our debt down. I took that very seriously.
Barb Francis is a Mitchell County supervisor.
