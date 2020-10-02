Francis: Housing program helping Mitchell County

Phase Two of the Housing Incentives gets much discussion with some of it negative. The concerns I’ve heard are that the same people are getting the incentive. This is actually true, but that’s only because others have not come forward to make use of it.

This program is open to ALL builders and I encourage them to come forward. There is approximately $300,000 left. I also realize that some do not have enough extra help to make use of it. By the way, the builder gets the money for commercial buildings and rentals, but the money ends up with the person who buys the home.

This program has certainly accomplished what the original Economic board sought to do, build our tax base and provide much needed housing. We also fund commercial buildings, especially if it will add employees.

Tim Schulz and his wife typed up a list of exactly what they have built with assistance, showing the amount of property tax brought in, who bought the homes, how many children are added to the school district, who bought their old home if they are from the area, etc. It’s easy to see in black and white exactly the trickle-down effect for our county.