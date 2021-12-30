FLUGGE: Child Care Crumbling Amongst Inflation

I am a mother of a child under two years old. My husband and I reside in rural Mitchell County and both work full-time. We are by every definition - the working middle class.

I started my search for child care when I first found out I was pregnant hoping for openings 12 months in the future. There were no openings.

Despite my persistent search, I found myself at the end of my maternity leave with no child care. After several months, a part-time opening became available at a local child care center. Noting: it's been almost two years and I remain on a waitlist lists for other child care providers in our community. We are paying what I feel to be market-rate tuition for a baby room at our child care center. This tuition rate accounts for a large percentage of our take-home pay.

As the end of 2021 approached, our center received resignation notices from staff. These staff indicated they are pursuing higher paying positions. The child care industry is unable to compete with rising cost of inflation and the workforce shortage.

Our child care center is unable to raise the starting wages without in turn increasing rates to families who are already struggling to afford tuition amongst the rising cost of living. Child care workers who care for babies and toddlers who are just learning skills essential to brain development are getting paid less than a living wage and are not offered fringe benefits.

I’m fearful if our child care center does not find staff in the very near future – the only option they will have is to close. This will leave around 30 children and their families without child care.

Taylor Flugge

