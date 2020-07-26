Finkenauer: We must prevent predatory rental practices

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In communities across Iowa, we’ve seen numerous instances of out-of-state companies buying up mobile home parks, jacking up the rent, imposing surprise fees, and intimidating Iowans — many of whom live on a fixed income.

It’s unfair, wrong, and un-Iowan — and it must be stopped. We must protect our friends and neighbors from predatory investors who treat their residents’ hard-earned homes like pieces on a Monopoly board.

That’s why I’ve introduced the Helping Owners Meet Essential Standards (HOMES) Act of 2020. This bill aims to stop the ongoing abuses by mobile-and manufactured-home community landlords in Iowa and across the country by saying that if your business model threatens and preys on vulnerable Iowans, you won’t get the benefits of a federally-backed loan. We shouldn’t be using your taxpayer dollars to subsidize bad actors.

Earlier this year, I went to Table Mound Mobile Home Park in Dubuque to sit with residents and hear how their new landlord is making life so much harder. The Iowans I met that night are not alone — I’ve read many letters and messages asking for help as these corporations try to get rich off the backs of folks who are often on a tight budget. These are stories that stick with me, and I’m proud to stand up for my friends, neighbors, and Iowans – its why I ran for office in the first place.