Finkenauer: Improve access to affordable childcare

Access to high-quality, affordable childcare is a game-changer for working families, allowing for greater professional opportunity for parents and economic benefits throughout our communities.

But we’re facing a crisis of childcare availability and affordability here in northeast Iowa and in every corner of the country — a crisis being made worse by the coronavirus pandemic and its economic fallout.

As we engage in discussions about back-to-work and back-to-school plans, access to quality, reliable, affordable childcare must be part of the conversation. That’s why I’m advancing several important, bipartisan bills in Congress to keep this issue on the front burner and deliver real results for our kids, parents, businesses and communities.

Back in May, I introduced the Childcare is Essential Act, to improve childcare options for Iowans and ensure providers have the resources to weather the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.