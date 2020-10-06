Finkenauer: Bipartisan work needed to help Iowa’s small businesses

From our Main streets and central business districts to our industrial parks and farm fields, small businesses are the lifeblood of eastern Iowa communities and economies.

Ensuring they have the support, opportunities and protections they need to thrive is a top priority for me as your congresswoman — and an area in which we’ve made real and bipartisan progress over the last two years.

As a member of the House Small Business Committee and chairwoman of the Rural, Agriculture, Trade, and Entrepreneurship Subcommittee, I’ve elevated the voices and concerns of Iowa entrepreneurs, and made sure federal officials and policymakers understand exactly what’s happening in our communities.

Last summer, I invited officials from the Small Business Administration to tour the Rodina restaurant and Lion Bridge Brewing Company in Cedar Rapids. I showed them how these wonderful small businesses benefited from SBA counseling and technical expertise, underscoring the need for federal support the administration had proposed cutting.

Thanks to bipartisan advocacy with other members of Congress around the country, we were able to reverse course and instead we strengthened these programs to help entrepreneurs across Iowa and the country.